Chance The Rapper Reveals Artwork For 3rd Interdisciplinary Art Piece At Art Basel In Switzerland And Drops "The Highs & The Lows" Alongside Joey Bada$$

Aiasound, Copenhagen in Denmark on Saturday, August 13. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chance the Rapper unveiled his latest interdisciplinary work, "The Highs & The Lows," at Art Basel in Switzerland, which opened this week and is one of the biggest art-market moments of the year. The new piece, featuring New York rapper Joey Bada$$ and produced by Chicago producer and frequent collaborator DexLvL, is also in collaboration with Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga. Guibinga's distinctive artwork was revealed on Thursday evening at Art Basel Unlimited. Chance will also be showing the piece on Sunday, June 19 at The Dusable Museum of African American History at 5pmCT during his Juneeteenth celebration and BBQ.The video for "The Highs & The Lows," which has Chance returning as Director of Photography and co-directed by Chicago filmmaker Troy Gueno, was filmed in Italy and France this past April while Chance and Joey were attending the Venice Biennale. The new music video also features Chance's recent signature style of rapidly flashing lyric texts across the screen, helping to create even more of an immersive multimedia experience.2022 continues to see Chance intertwine the worlds of art, music and cinematography through groundbreaking work and installations. In March, Chance showcased his new direction via "Child of God" in collaboration with Gabonese artist and painter Naïla Opiangah and Moses Sumney. The critically acclaimed artist not only merged these mediums together but also made a powerful statement about independent Black artists infiltrating the larger fine art space. Chance performed "Child of God" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and the work was prominently displayed at Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art and EXPO CHICAGO.On "A Bar About A Bar," Chance collaborated with Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington. Unveiled at the Art Institute of Chicago, the "A Bar About A Bar" artwork was inspired by "Abar, the First Black Superman's" unorthodox, Afro-futuristic, and surrealist depiction of racial inequality, racial integration, and classism in the suburbs of white America.This summer, Chance is scheduled to perform his new music at THE BET AWARDS in Los Angeles. In August, he'll head overseas for a run of European tour dates. See below for full tour information. Way Out West Festival in Sweden on Friday, August 12.Aiasound, Copenhagen in Denmark on Saturday, August 13.



