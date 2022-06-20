girlfriends Release New Album '(e)motion sickness'





As the exceedingly prolific pair known as girlfriends, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The LA-based pop-punk duo girlfriends (Travis Mills - MTV, Apple Radio 1 & Nick Gross - Goldfinger) return fists raised with the release of their new album (e)motion sickness via Big Noise Records. Produced by pop-punk legend John Feldmann (5 Seconds of Summer, Good Charlotte) the new album is a soundtrack for heartbreak, anthemic love letters for a generation of hopeless romantics that is infectiously familiar, yet warmly unique.The 14 nitrous filled tracks act as both a fresh spin on the pop punk genre and a love letter to their teenage influences like blink-182 and Good Charlotte and includes " Maniac " featuring pop-violinist Lindsey Stirling, "I Thought About You While I Was Taking A Shower," "Therapist," "Pretty Mouth,""Missing You," and "Toaster For A Swim."(e)motion sickness is the perfect description of how I've been feeling over the last 2 years," singer Travis Mills says. "Struggling with an emotional duality that forces one to overthink and overreact and look at the world in harsh contrast. It's poking fun at my tendency to be dramatic. How my guilty pleasure is self expression and me saying to myself "we get it…you're sad.'"Listen to (e)motion sickness here: Fresh off their performance at alternative music festival, SO WHAT?! (which included dovetailing artists like grandson, Mod Sun and The Maine) the duo will bring their signature blend of fiery pop-punk riffs and frenetic energy to the stage for a eight-city tour in celebration of the new album with support from alt-rockers 93FEETOFSMOKE.Their first proper tour in over two years will see the duo play cities like Phoenix, San Diego, Berkeley, and the band will make a special appearance at the Teragram Ballroom for a hometown show in Los Angeles. Purchase tickets here and see full tour routing below.(E)MOTION SICKNESS TRACKLIST:1. Toothbrush2. I Thought About Your While I Was Taking A Shower3. I Told You So4. Pretty Mouth5. High Again6. Last Summer7. Toaster for a Swim8. Maniac featuring Lindsey Stirling9. Scared10. I'm Missing You11. Therapist12. (e)motion Sickness13. Break Me14. Can You Hear Me Nowgirlfriends 2022 Tour Dates:^ w/ 93FEETOFSMOKE6.19 - Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge6.21 - Palm Springs, CA @ The Alibi 6.22 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar ^6.23 - Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^6.27 - San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room (House of Blues) ^6.28 - Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom ^6.29 - Santa Cruz, CA @ The Atrium 6.30 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone ^As the exceedingly prolific pair known as girlfriends, Travis Mills and Nick Gross conjure songs that are at once pleasingly familiar and warmly unique. In less than three years, the duo created not one but two urgent, inspired, and original albums. They've already sold out the Roxy in LA; opened for Machine Gun Kelly; toured with Mod Sun and Grayscale; and played a festival with Twenty One Pilots. SPIN called girlfriends' self-titled debut "polished, impassioned, and commanding," comparing their cross-genre appeal to MGK and Trippie Redd. Fans streamed the first album more than 30 million times on Spotify alone, driven by songs like "California," "Where Were You" (ft. Travis Barker), and "Jessica." (e)motion sickness followed in 2022 with standout singles like "Missing You," " Maniac " (ft. Lindsey Stirling), and "Shower." Before girlfriends formed, neither Travis nor Nick were strangers to creativity or community. The brash rap songs Travis posted on MySpace as T. Mills led to a major label deal, Warped Tour, and diehard fans. He later became a host for Apple Music 1. Nick played in a major label rock band before founding Gross Labs. Both guys are equally enthusiastic about having another go at the style of caffeinated pop-punk that first shaped them. The group's music is a vehicle for self-expression and catharsis, a means to process grief, uncertainty, and renewed vigor for life destined to connect with others who struggle. That's something girlfriends will never take for granted.



