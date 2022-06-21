Laraland Served Her Neo-Soul Jazz-Pop Sunny Side Up In Her Latest Single, In The Morning





The demurely eclectic feat of easy listening reflects Laraland's expansive array of influences. From disco to pop, funk to indie rock, house to neo-soul, no sonic texture was left off the table in the connectable, unostentatious release, which sees the instrumentals uplift Laraland's upraising jazz vocals even higher.



The single, which was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Laraland, carries appeal to fans of



Laraland said: "In the Morning was written during another long lockdown in Melbourne in late 2021. It reminisces on the idea of being able to go out and meet new people at a bar, club or anywhere the night takes you. I am drawing on the idea that sometimes you form a connection with a stranger in a bar and want it to last longer than its bitter-sweet one-night expiry."



Amelia Vandergast, Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "They say a picture is worth a thousand words, 'they' have never succumbed to the succinctly revelatory lyrical style of Laraland. "In the morning you won't know my name but I'm the same" perfectly encapsulates the hangover from the cocktail of alcohol, fleeting affection and amicable rejection. At least the love affair with this loungey jazz revival is built to stand the test of time."



Laraland started writing and producing her first album while living in

For her latest single, she collaborated with her bassist friend Nama, who also contributed to songwriting duties on the upcoming third album during the 2021 lockdown in Melbourne. As a result, the songs have a theme of nostalgia, longing, and desperation of seeing a world around you that you don't have permission to live in. Following the release of In the Morning, there is one more single in the pipeline before the whole album is due for release.

open.spotify.com/track/1HGo9CWU1VNltr9b6Zj27q

www.facebook.com/Laraland-1878735925513615

www.instagram.com/lara.land New York, NY (Top40 Charts) For her latest release, In the Morning, the Melbourne-based jazz-pop soulstress, Laraland collaborated with the equally sensational bassist and co-songwriter Nama and cooked up a sweetly intimate RnB musing on one-night love stories. It's sunny side up all around.The demurely eclectic feat of easy listening reflects Laraland's expansive array of influences. From disco to pop, funk to indie rock, house to neo-soul, no sonic texture was left off the table in the connectable, unostentatious release, which sees the instrumentals uplift Laraland's upraising jazz vocals even higher.The single, which was recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Laraland, carries appeal to fans of Melody Gardot, Amber Mark and Natalie Imbruglia while standing as a testament to the up and coming artist's neo-soul nonconformity.Laraland said: "In the Morning was written during another long lockdown in Melbourne in late 2021. It reminisces on the idea of being able to go out and meet new people at a bar, club or anywhere the night takes you. I am drawing on the idea that sometimes you form a connection with a stranger in a bar and want it to last longer than its bitter-sweet one-night expiry."Amelia Vandergast, Executive Editor at A&R Factory said: "They say a picture is worth a thousand words, 'they' have never succumbed to the succinctly revelatory lyrical style of Laraland. "In the morning you won't know my name but I'm the same" perfectly encapsulates the hangover from the cocktail of alcohol, fleeting affection and amicable rejection. At least the love affair with this loungey jazz revival is built to stand the test of time."Laraland started writing and producing her first album while living in Boston in 2019. After moving back to her hometown in Melbourne, she's now working on album number three.For her latest single, she collaborated with her bassist friend Nama, who also contributed to songwriting duties on the upcoming third album during the 2021 lockdown in Melbourne. As a result, the songs have a theme of nostalgia, longing, and desperation of seeing a world around you that you don't have permission to live in. Following the release of In the Morning, there is one more single in the pipeline before the whole album is due for release.open.spotify.com/track/1HGo9CWU1VNltr9b6Zj27qwww.facebook.com/Laraland-1878735925513615www.instagram.com/lara.land



