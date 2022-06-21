Motown & Colors Announce Exclusive Performance & Content Series To Celebrate Black Music Month



There has never been a partnership quite like this, uniting one of the most influential record labels in history with a tastemaker platform to amplify groundbreaking talent. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Motown Records and COLORSxSTUDIOS proudly present a first-of-its-kind performance and content series in honor of Black Music Month.Motown x COLORS will showcase exclusive new shows on the iconic COLORS stage from some of the label's biggest artists, as well as editorial content to contextualise the superstars of today within the rich history of Black Music culture in the US.Kicking off with a performance from global rap icons Quavo Takeoff on Friday June 17, the series will then continue next week with new episodes of A COLORS SHOW dropping Monday June 20, and Wednesday June 22, before concluding on Friday June 24 with a performance by a generational icon, marking the announcement of their signing to Motown; tune in to COLORS at 9am PT to discover their identity.Regarding the partnership, Motown Records C.E.O. and Chairwoman Ethiopia Habtemariamcommented, "Colors is one of the most culturally relevant worldwide platforms across all genres and I'm excited about our partnership which is the first of its kind. Motown is a place where black dreams are manifested and we are proud to showcase our incredible stars. Colors is credited as one of the biggest live music channels and we are eager to present the stars of Motown today."COLORSxSTUDIOS US Curation & Partnerships Lead Brandon Payano agreed; We're really excited to launch a series that amplifies the stories of the artists and creatives who've impacted Black music and its undeniable shaping of American culture. Given Motown's rich history in Black music, this partnership allowed us to showcase multi-generational talents on a global stage and empower a team of young Black creators to produce a project of real significance for our curation team at COLORS."COLORS sets the pace for music discovery with its unforgettable online performances, providing a stage for creative expression and amplifying the voices of some of the world's most distinctive artists. Having emerged as one of the most trusted platforms in music, it is now continuing its mission through this partnership with Motown. Beyond the performances, Motown x COLORS will also feature several exclusive interviews with important "behind-the-scenes" voices in the music industry, including C.E.O.s, creative directors, and leading choreographers who have facilitated, fostered, and fuelled the progression of Black music. These interviews will offer an invaluable perspective and insight from behind the curtain.There has never been a partnership quite like this, uniting one of the most influential record labels in history with a tastemaker platform to amplify groundbreaking talent.



