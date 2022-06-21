Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 21/06/2022

Cam Dolla Drops New Song With Mak Sauce While He Is Locked Up

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Cam-Dolla has definitely been putting down his foot on the music industry with his new single "Put it Down" ft. Mak Sauce.

Hailing from the ATL, this artist is undoubtedly putting in the work.
"Playing with them pounds, can't seem to put them down", he raps in his new video.

Cam has been in the music scene for some years now, and his popularity is only increasing. On any normal day in Atlanta, you can hear his music on the radio and in the clubs across the city.

Atlanta raised, Atlanta paid, we know Cam Dolla doesn't play and this talented artist is here to stay.

Look out for his new music dropping soon and check out his hit single "Put it Down" now.
