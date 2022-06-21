UK Hard-Hitters Rituals Deliver Blistering New Video & EP!





By tugging from a wealth of influences, RITUALS have sculptured a sound that is wholly engrossing, and completely captivating. The Newcastle-based quartet spew out gargantuan riffs, monstrous beats, and ultra-hooky refrains that hang in the air for eons. Already strongly backed by a glut of industry tastemakers, RITUALS are unquestionably poised to break out this year. Support for the foursome's debut EP, Awake, placed the riff merchants on the map with Kerrang's Alex Baker championing the band on his



The soaring metal crew set loose their breathtaking new EP, Show Me The Signs, this Summer, and it's certainly the group's finest work to date. The three-track release heralds the quartet's growing songwriting prowess and musical maturity, with each track from the EP having its very own unique energy, element, and flow. The band remark: "Show Me The Signs EP is a collective of songs that draw upon all influences within Rituals. This record showcases our fresh vision for Rituals with our new lineup and attitude towards the world. Filled with ambition and drive this is a statement piece of a record."

With a game-changing new EP on the way, backed by a raft of singles, and prominent live appearances, RITUALS are set to be your favourite new band.



RITUALS live: June 24th - Gryphon, Bristol; June 25th - The Hive Rotherham; July 30th - Dominion Festival, Durham; August 6th - Rebellion, Manchester;



'Show Me The Signs' EP track listing:

1. Show Me The Signs;

2. Oceans Subside;

3. In Devastation.

https://linktr.ee/RitualsUK New York, NY (Top40 Charts) High-flying modern metallers RITUALS continue their climb with the release of their immersing new single and video, In Devastation, out now. The track is lifted from the band's much anticipated new sophomore EP, Show Me The Signs, out everywhere on Friday 2nd September.By tugging from a wealth of influences, RITUALS have sculptured a sound that is wholly engrossing, and completely captivating. The Newcastle-based quartet spew out gargantuan riffs, monstrous beats, and ultra-hooky refrains that hang in the air for eons. Already strongly backed by a glut of industry tastemakers, RITUALS are unquestionably poised to break out this year. Support for the foursome's debut EP, Awake, placed the riff merchants on the map with Kerrang's Alex Baker championing the band on his Fresh Blood Show, as well as Metal Hammer, Powerplay, HRH Magazine, and ERB Magazine all rallying around offering widespread acclaim and praise. RITUALS' live reputation is also soaring as the northern heavyweights recently supported Skindred and Osiah, and this year the hard-hitters will play a host of UK dates, as well as appearances at Risefest and Dominion Festival.The soaring metal crew set loose their breathtaking new EP, Show Me The Signs, this Summer, and it's certainly the group's finest work to date. The three-track release heralds the quartet's growing songwriting prowess and musical maturity, with each track from the EP having its very own unique energy, element, and flow. The band remark: "Show Me The Signs EP is a collective of songs that draw upon all influences within Rituals. This record showcases our fresh vision for Rituals with our new lineup and attitude towards the world. Filled with ambition and drive this is a statement piece of a record."With a game-changing new EP on the way, backed by a raft of singles, and prominent live appearances, RITUALS are set to be your favourite new band.RITUALS live: June 24th - Gryphon, Bristol; June 25th - The Hive Rotherham; July 30th - Dominion Festival, Durham; August 6th - Rebellion, Manchester; September 10th - Risefest, Newcastle.'Show Me The Signs' EP track listing:1. Show Me The Signs;2. Oceans Subside;3. In Devastation.https://linktr.ee/RitualsUK



