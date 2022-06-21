Hanson Announce Second Perth & Melbourne Shows Following First Show's Quick Sellout!





"We're always excited to visit Australia and we've been blown away by the response to the RGB World Tour. What better way is there to celebrate selling out our Melbourne and Perth shows than to add more shows?" said Taylor Hanson.



Frontier Members will have access to the new Perth and Melbourne shows during the 24-hour presale beginning

Tickets to Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Auckland are selling fast.



Touring in celebration of 30 years of music and their recently released new album RED GREEN BLUE [3CG Records] out now, here, HANSON are brothers Isaac



HANSON will play The Astor Theatre (WA) on Sunday 6 November (sold out) and Monday 7 November (new show), Enmore Theatre (NSW) on Wednesday 9 November, Hindley Street



HANSON released their 11th studio album RED GREEN BLUE last month with a YouTube Album Release Live event here, with the album being a unique combination of three solo-led projects on one (Taylor's Red, Isaac's Green, and Zac's Blue). The album features the singles 'Child At Heart', 'Write You A Song' and 'Don't Let Me Down'.

Don't miss HANSON on their RED GREEN BLUE 2022 TOUR of Australia and New Zealand this November. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Chugg Entertainment and Frontier Touring has announced American pop-rock trio HANSON are adding two additional concert dates to their now 8-date Australia and New Zealand RED GREEN BLUE 2022 TOUR this November following quick sellouts in Perth and Melbourne. The additional concerts are in Perth at The Astor Theatre on Monday 7 November and Melbourne's The Forum on Thursday 17 November."We're always excited to visit Australia and we've been blown away by the response to the RGB World Tour. What better way is there to celebrate selling out our Melbourne and Perth shows than to add more shows?" said Taylor Hanson.Frontier Members will have access to the new Perth and Melbourne shows during the 24-hour presale beginning Thursday 23 June at 2pm local time. The general public on sale will follow from Monday 27 June at 2pm local time via frontiertouring.com/hanson.Tickets to Sydney, Adelaide, Brisbane and Auckland are selling fast.Touring in celebration of 30 years of music and their recently released new album RED GREEN BLUE [3CG Records] out now, here, HANSON are brothers Isaac Hanson (guitar, vocals, bass, piano), Taylor Hanson (keyboards, vocals, percussion), and Zac Hanson (drums, vocals, piano), as well as supporting members Dimitrius Collins (guitar) and Andrew Perusi (bass).HANSON will play The Astor Theatre (WA) on Sunday 6 November (sold out) and Monday 7 November (new show), Enmore Theatre (NSW) on Wednesday 9 November, Hindley Street Music Hall (SA) on Saturday 12 November, The Fortitude Music Hall (QLD) on Monday 14 November, The Forum Melbourne on Wednesday 16 November (sold out) and Thursday 17 November (new show) and finally Powerstation (NZ) on Saturday 19 November.HANSON released their 11th studio album RED GREEN BLUE last month with a YouTube Album Release Live event here, with the album being a unique combination of three solo-led projects on one (Taylor's Red, Isaac's Green, and Zac's Blue). The album features the singles 'Child At Heart', 'Write You A Song' and 'Don't Let Me Down'.Don't miss HANSON on their RED GREEN BLUE 2022 TOUR of Australia and New Zealand this November.



