Drake Surprise-Dropped His 7th Album "Honestly, Nevermind"

I mean, he has a point. There have been countless times I know I've listened to an album and initially hated it, but then eventually grew to love it. So, here's hoping that happens for y'all! Bye! New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Honestly, Nevermind is the seventh studio album by Canadian rapper and singer Drake, surprise-released on June 17, 2022, through OVO Sound and Republic Records. The album includes a solo feature from 21 Savage, and production from a variety of producers, including Carnage, Black Coffee, and 40. The album was supported by one single, "Falling Back". The album marked a big departure from Drake's normal sound - for starters, the new LP is house music; whereas, Drake's other records are rap with R&B elements. Music critics had mixed responses. For example, Variety wrote, "As a standalone Drake album, it's deeply refreshing, and a dose of vibrant pop likely to reverberate through the remainder of the summer."However, another outlet, Consequence of Sound, wrote, "Honestly, Nevermind isn't a bad album, but it is disappointing."When the album dropped on Twitter, fans echoed the same - if not worse - criticism of the album.Well, during his album release party, Drake addressed the criticism. "It's all good if you don't get it yet," he said in a @itsrikip_'s reel, as the new track "Calling My Name" played. "That's what we do! We wait for you to catch up," he added. "We in here, though, we caught up already."On to the next. My goodness!"I mean, he has a point. There have been countless times I know I've listened to an album and initially hated it, but then eventually grew to love it. So, here's hoping that happens for y'all! Bye!



