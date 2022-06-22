Michael Bolton To Perform At "The 49th Annual Daytime EMMY Awards"



Bolton will sing his new song, "Beautiful World," and also perform during the "In Memoriam" segment.







The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the



THE 49TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020 and 2021. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while



The



NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CBS and the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced today that multiple GRAMMY(R) Award-winning singer, songwriter and humanitarian Michael Bolton will perform at THE 49TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY(R) AWARDS. The Daytime Emmy Awards, hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner, will be broadcast LIVE Friday, June 24 (9:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.Bolton will sing his new song, "Beautiful World," and also perform during the "In Memoriam" segment. Michael Bolton is a multiple GRAMMY Award-winning singer, songwriter and humanitarian, who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Bolton remains committed to and recognized for humanitarian causes, especially through the Michael Bolton Charities, advocating on behalf of women and children at risk for more than 25 years. Celebrating more than 50 years of contributions to the entertainment industry, Michael has won two GRAMMY Awards for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance (nominated four times), six American Music Awards, three Emmy nominations and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. As a songwriter, he has earned over 24 BMI & ASCAP Awards, including Songwriter of the Year, nine Million-Air awards, and the Hitmakers Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. To date, Michael has seen nine studio albums rank in the top 10, with nine #1 singles.The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime. In addition, in recognition of the marked increase in content and entries for children's programming, 2022 will mark the first annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards, with relevant categories separating from the Daytime Emmys into their own competition and ceremony.THE 49TH ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Award ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020 and 2021. Adam Sharp and Steve Ulrich are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational, and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children's & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering.NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications, and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public.*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.



