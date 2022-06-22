Paulo Londra Signs Global Publishing Deal With Warner Chappell Music





Gustavo Menéndez, President, Latin







Ignacio Amato, Paulo's Manager added: "Paulo Londra continues to further consolidate his global status and has become one of the most versatile and prominent artists in the Latin urban genre. With a new team for this new stage, Paulo is back, stronger than ever and undoubtedly, the best is yet to come!"



Known for his distinctive style, the hitmaker's debut album, Homerun, released in 2019, saw over one billion streams during its first month of release. His standout single from the album "Adan y Eva" has over 1.8 billion combined streams and counting. It also ranked in Spotify's Top 10, surpassed one billion views on YouTube, and hit No. 1 in multiple countries. His other songs "Tal Vez," "Nena Maldición," and "Cuando Te Besé" have accrued over 4.4 billion combined streams across all digital platforms. In 2019, he collaborated with New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has signed a global administration deal with 24-year-old Argentine sensation Paulo Londra, who is also signed to Warner Music Latina. After a two-year hiatus, Londra exploded back onto the scene earlier this year with his most viral hit to-date, "Plan A," which broke the Spotify Argentina, Spain, and México charts, among other Latin markets, within hours of its release at almost one million streams. It also reached No. 2 on Spotify's global chart and the video garnered more than 133 million views on YouTube. Londra currently reigns as the most-streamed Argentinian artist on Spotify and recently collaborated with Bizarrap on "Paulo Londra: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 23," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Argentina Hot 100 chart in April.Gustavo Menéndez, President, Latin America & U.S. Latin, WCM said: "Paulo's unique sound is taking the world by storm. He's not only influencing the Latin American scene, but also seeing mainstream success with each new release and collaboration. We're very proud to welcome him to our Warner Chappell family and support this exciting next phase of his journey." Paulo Londra said: "I'm happy to share my new projects and music with my fans and the world! Joining Warner Chappell is a huge honor and I'm confident that with our shared vision we'll accomplish great things."Ignacio Amato, Paulo's Manager added: "Paulo Londra continues to further consolidate his global status and has become one of the most versatile and prominent artists in the Latin urban genre. With a new team for this new stage, Paulo is back, stronger than ever and undoubtedly, the best is yet to come!"Known for his distinctive style, the hitmaker's debut album, Homerun, released in 2019, saw over one billion streams during its first month of release. His standout single from the album "Adan y Eva" has over 1.8 billion combined streams and counting. It also ranked in Spotify's Top 10, surpassed one billion views on YouTube, and hit No. 1 in multiple countries. His other songs "Tal Vez," "Nena Maldición," and "Cuando Te Besé" have accrued over 4.4 billion combined streams across all digital platforms. In 2019, he collaborated with Ed Sheeran and fellow WCM songwriter and rapper Dave on the track "Nothing on You" from the No. 6 Collaborations Project. Over the past few years, Londra has also collaborated with international acts like A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Becky G, Justin Quiles, and Piso 21, among others. He was nominated for Best New Artist at the 20th Annual Latin Grammys in 2019, along with New Artist of the Year at the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Awards. Londra also performed at Lollapalooza Argentina and sold out shows at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona and Palacio Vistalegre in Madrid in 2019 in his first visit to Europe.



