Brazil Welcomes McFly For First Tour In Over A Decade!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning English pop band McFly recently performed a string of sold-out shows across five Brazilian cities (São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Ribeirao Preto, Rio de Janeiro), to thousands of eager fans.In 2020 McFly released their first studio album in 10 years Young Dumb Thrills via BMG which flew into the number two spot on the Official UK Albums chart achieving their highest chart position in 15 years.The group were due to commence a tour in support of the album in 2021, but due to ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Brazil dates had been postponed twice.Being one of the first tours to take place after the pandemic, McFly's Young Dumb Thrills tour marks a celebrated return to live music for Brazil. Brazil has always held a special place for McFly being one of the group's most dedicated territories, this in combination with a decade-long absence added an unprecedented level of excitement.Caetano Cunha, Manager Marketing, Global Recordings, BR, said: "We had fans outside their hotel, venue, our office and pretty much chasing us everywhere in the 5 cities they toured - even though we were having the coldest days of the year."In a promotional run-up to the tour, the pop-punk group took part in 12 interviews across radio, television, and print, even performing with local artists such as Fresno and Manu Gavassi.McFly, comprised of Tom Fletcher, Danny Jones, Dougie Poynter, and Harry Judd also took time to meet up with local influences in the Brazilian territory such as Nah Cardoso, Gabi Brandt, and Mari Palma. In their limited downtime, the group could be spotted taking in the beautiful sightseeing opportunities in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro! McFly are set to embark on the next leg of their Young Dumb Thrills tour across the UK.



