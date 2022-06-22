Kid Cudi Announces "To The Moon - 2022 World Tour"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-hyphenate artist Scott Mescudi aka Kid Cudi
announces his To the Moon - 2022 World Tour in 27 cities across North America, Asia, and Europe. The tour kicks off with 20 North American shows starting in Vancouver on August 16, and will include stops at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, Barclays Center in Brooklyn, American Airlines Center in Dallas, and the United Center in Chicago. Then in the Fall, "To The Moon
" travels to the Toyosu PIT in Japan and all over Europe, including The O2 in London, Verti Music
Hall in Berlin, AFAS Live in Amsterdam, Palais 12 in Brussels, and the Zenith in Paris, with Milan closing out the tour at Fabrique on November 22.
Kid Cudi
is supported throughout the North American leg by Don Toliver
and Strick on all dates, with additional support on select dates by Denzel Curry
and 070 Shake. Support for all international dates to be announced at a later date. For more information on supporting acts and their scheduled dates visit www.kidcudi.com/tour.
American Express Card Members can purchase tickets to North American tour dates before the general public beginning Tuesday, June 21 at 10am local time through Thursday, June 23 at 10pm local time. A limited number of exclusive VIP packages will also be available in North America
and Europe
starting on Tuesday, June 21st at 12pm local time. These exclusive offers can include premium tickets, VIP Tour Gift, Kid Cudi
merchandise, and much more. Tickets for the world tour go on sale to the public Friday, June 24th starting 10am local time. The on-sale date for Japan will be announced soon. Fans can purchase tickets at www.kidcudi.com/tour.
Along with "To The Moon," Kid Cudi
announced the inaugural "Moon Man's Landing" festival in his hometown of Cleveland, OH on September
17, 2022. Kid Cudi
curated the lineup to include some of his favorite artists such as Playboi Carti, HAIM, Don Toliver, Dominic Fike, Pusha T, Jaden, 070 Shake, and more.
On September
30, 2022 Kid Cudi
will debut "Entergalactic," an animated music series he created with Netflix. A brand-new studio album also titled "Entergalactic" will accompany the series. The first single "Do What I Want" was released on all platforms June 10.
Kid Cudi
is riding high off a wide array of acclaimed work in music, television, and film, from his 2020 album Man on the Moon III: The Chosen which debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 to serving as musical guest on Saturday Night Live, to collaborating with Ariana
Grande on the original song "Just Look Up" for Netflix's Don't Look Up and starring in A24's 2022 horror-hit X. Kid Cudi
also recorded the single "Stars in the Sky" for the soundtrack to the film Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022.
"To The Moon
" Tour 2022:
Tue Aug 16, 2022 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
Thu Aug 18, 2022 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Fri Aug 19, 2022 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Sun Aug 21, 2022 Oakland, CA Oakland Arena
Tue Aug 23, 2022 San Diego, CA Pechanga Arena
Wed Aug 24, 2022 Los Angeles, CA The Kia Forum
Thu Aug 25, 2022 Phoenix, AZ Footprint Center
Sat Aug 27, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Tue Aug 30, 2022 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Wed Aug 31, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center
Thu Sep 1, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sun Sep 4, 2022 Miami, FL FTX Arena
Tue Sep 6, 2022 Atlanta, GA State
Farm Arena
Thu Sep 8, 2022 Washington DC Capital One Arena
Fri Sep 9, 2022 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
Sat Sep 10, 2022 Boston, MA TD Garden
Mon Sep 12, 2022 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Wed Sep 14, 2022 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Fri Sep 16, 2022 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat Sep 17, 2022 Cleveland, OH Moon Man's Landing
Tue Oct 17, 2022 Tokyo, Japan Toyosu PIT
Sat Nov 12, 2022 Berlin, Germany Verti Music
Hall
Sun Nov 13, 2022 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live
Tue Nov 15, 2022 London, UK The O2
Thu Nov 17, 2022 Brussels, Belgium Palais 12
Sun Nov 20, 2022 Paris, France Zenith
Tue Nov 22, 2022 Milan, Italy Fabrique.