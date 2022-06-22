BPI Analysis Of Year's Biggest Albums Reveals Breadth Of Music Creativity Across UK





Artists in the nations and regions outside London made up 62% of the chart overall, according to the Official Charts Company data used for the report, underlining just how vibrant music is nationwide. The results highlight the extent to which diverse new talent, with record label backing, is emerging and succeeding across all parts of the UK, including the North and North East. If the largely London/cities based genre of rap & grime is removed, the contribution by artists from the rest of the UK is even more pronounced, with the share of music they generate rising to 74%. Nearly four-fifths of rock albums on the chart (79%) were by artists not from London.



Geoff Taylor, Chief Executive BPI, BRIT Awards & Mercury Prize, said: "The UK has long been recognised as one of the world's leading music cultures, with a track record of producing globally successful superstars. This new BPI analysis highlights that artistic talent continues to be nurtured and developed across all parts of the UK, and it's this rich diversity both musically and geographically, supported by record labels, that is the key to our global music status and should be protected and enhanced."



North West leads the way

Together, Liverpool and Manchester accounted for 17 of the top 300 albums by UK artists in the last 12 months. Taking the North West as a whole, there are 29 albums by artists from this region on the top 300 chart. Glasgow, Birmingham and Brighton also featured as major music locations in the BPI survey, with Bristol, the Yorkshire cities of Sheffield and Leeds, Nottingham and Wigan completing the Top 10.



Liverpool's success reflects a dance music culture symbolised by legendary super-club Cream, with its credentials also highlighted by local DJ and production duo CamelPhat. Rock plays a big part in the North West city's showing, including guitar band The



Manchester's biggest artists over the past 12 months are equally eclectic and include grime star Bugzy Malone. His most recent studio set The Resurrection is one of three releases by the rapper to appear among the past year's Top 300 UK albums. A diverse mix of other Mancunian talent also makes the cut, including veteran artists



UK's leading 10 music locations in nations & regions outside London (source: BPI based on Official Charts data)

Pos. Town/city

1. Liverpool

2. Glasgow

3. Manchester

4. Birmingham

5. Brighton

6. Bristol

7. Sheffield

8. Leeds

9. Nottingham

10. Wigan

All parts of the UK are contributing to its music success at home and around the world.



Glasgow owes its ranking in the survey to the recent success of artists such as



Birmingham's fourth-place finish is made up of artists drawn from across the decades. Forty years after their first hit,



Brighton completes the top five music locations. Its diverse successes over the last year include rapper ArrDee, whose debut mixtape Pier Pressure reached No. 2 on the Official Albums Chart, indie rock band Lovejoy and BRITS-winning and Oscar-nominated singer-songwriter Celeste, who grew up in the city and whose first studio set Not Your Muse debuted at No. 1 in early 2021. The UK's Top 10 music locations also include Bristol, led by the rock band IDLES whose 2021 album Crawler became the group's third Top 10 hit.



Leeds' ranking is led by Yard Act who reached No. 2 with their debut LP The Overload, while Sheffield's successes include rockers Bring Me The Horizon's Post Human: Survival Horror and singer-songwriter Self Esteem's Prioritise Pleasure. The Yorkshire city has a rich heritage that also encompasses Arctic Monkeys,



West Yorkshire's most successful artists of the past year include bass collective



Outside the Top 10 locations, many other places can celebrate homegrown artist album successes over the past year, including Bath (Tears For Fears), Belfast (Van Morrison), Brynmawr (Marina), Cambridge (Black Country, New Road), Framlingham (Ed Sheeran), Grantham (Holly Humberstone), Harrogate (Years & Years), Isle of Wight (Wet Leg), Kilmarnock (Biffy Clyro), Leicester (Easy Life), North Shields (Sam Fender), Oxford (Glass Animals), Penboyr (Cate Le Bon), Watford (KSI), Whitburn (The Snuts) and Worthing (Royal Blood).



Gauged over a longer period the impact of artists from Cardiff and other locations in Wales, such as

Lambeth's booming hip-hop/rap scene makes it London's leading music borough.



In London, Lambeth finishes as the city's top borough thanks to a burgeoning hip-hop/rap scene that includes BRITs and Mercury Prize winner Dave. The Brixton-born, Streatham-raised rapper had one of the biggest new albums of the past year with We're All Alone In This Together. Lambeth's other successes include K-Trap, Demo and Krept & Konan, alongside pop artists such as



Fourth-placed Hammersmith & Fulham is led by Shepherd's Bush rapper Central Cee, whose self-released mixtape 23 reached No. 1 in February. The same borough is also home to Arlo Parks, who last year won the Mercury Prize with her debut LP Collapsed In Sunbeams. South of the river, Lewisham is listed in part due to collective D-Block Europe, whose LP The Blue Print: Us vs. Them reached No. 2 on the Official Albums Chart.



Other top boroughs are



London's leading 10 boroughs for music (source: BPI based on Official Charts data)

Pos. Borough

1. Lambeth

2. Haringey

3. Hackney

4. Hammersmith & Fulham

5.

6. Lewisham

7. Camden

8. Newham

9. Westminster

