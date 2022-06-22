Eurovision Winners Kalush Orchestra To Play Glastonbury 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Kalush Orchestra, the winners of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, will perform at this year's GLASTONBURY FESTIVAL. It will be the Ukrainian band's first ever performance in the UK, following their incredible win in Turin, Italy last month.



Speaking of playing the legendary festival, frontman Oleh Psiuk said: "We are so excited to be playing at Glastonbury Festival alongside some of the biggest names in music from around the world. This is the perfect place for our first ever British performance and we hope it will be the start of many in the UK. We are very grateful for all the support we receive from the people of Britain, both for us and our country, and we are preparing a very special Ukrainian surprise for the fans at Glastonbury. What is it? You'll soon see. See you there."



The band will be bringing their mix of Ukrainian folk music, rap and hip hop to Worthy Farm, where they will be performing on Shangri-La's Truth Stage on Friday's bill.



