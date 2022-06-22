Alvvays Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates



They are also scheduled to play Courtney Barnett's 'Here and There Festival' in August. All dates are listed below.

The band have also signaled to fans new music may be on the way via their socials.



Tour Dates:

08/16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival - The Salt Shed

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon

11/09 - Asheville, NC @

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street

11/16 - New York, NY @

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ w/ Slow Pulp. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alvvays have today announced their 2022 fall tour. The tour will start in Chicago this October and hit all major US markets.They are also scheduled to play Courtney Barnett's 'Here and There Festival' in August. All dates are listed below.The band have also signaled to fans new music may be on the way via their socials.Tour Dates:08/16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival - The Salt Shed10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater $11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $$ w/ Slow Pulp.



