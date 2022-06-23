Sugababes, The Most Successful British Female Group Of The 21st Century Are Back!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
The most successful British female group of the 21st century are back! Following their massive return and epic performance at Mighty Hoopla this month, Sugababes
have announced a seventeen date U.K. wide tour. The chart-topping, multi-platinum iconic London trio, Siobhan Donaghy, Mutya Buena
and Keisha Buchanan will be hitting the road later this year for performances throughout the U.K. kicking off in Bristol on Sunday 16th October. Tickets go on general sale Friday 1st July at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk
Over twenty years after their debut album One Touch and the breakout critically acclaimed single, Overload, the era-defying trio are still one of the biggest selling British girl groups of all time, with six Number One singles, millions of global sales and multiple multi-platinum albums. Even today, One Touch remains a blueprint for genre-hopping mainstream music and a byword for effortlessly stylish British pop
The Sugababes
on the announcement: "We're so excited to come full circle and announce our own headline UK tour. We'll be hitting the road in October and November - can't wait to see you all there"
Building on the momentum of their Mighty Hoopla performance this month, Sugababes
will be returning back to pop domination embarking on the seventeen-date U.K tour and performing a set at Glastonbury on Friday 24th June on the Avalon Stage performing hits such as Overload, Run For Cover, Round
Round and more fan favourites back to life.
Sugababes
UK 2022 tour dates:
OCTOBER
16 Bristol, SWX Bristol
17 Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
18 Norwich, The Nick Rayns LCR
20 Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Nottingham
21 Manchester, O2 Apollo Manchester
23 Leeds, O2 Academy Leeds
24 Liverpool, O2 Academy Liverpool
25 Sheffield, O2 Academy Sheffield
27 Brighton, Brighton Centre
28 Bournemouth, O2 Academy Bournemouth
29 Southampton, O2 Guildhall Southampton
31 Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Cardiff
NOVEMBER
01 Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
02 London, Eventim Apollo
04 Newcastle, O2 City Hall Newcastle
05 Edinburgh, The Usher
Hall
07 Glasgow, O2 Academy Glasgow