Jesse Jo Stark Unveils "Modern Love"

jessejostark.salinks.co/doomed New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA-based singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark is teasing her eagerly anticipated debut full-length album DOOMED (out September 21st, pre-save here), with her latest single and music video for "modern love". Jesse Jo said, "'modern love' is a song that came in a moment, out in the world watching a new kind of love happen all around me. Something in my guts told me we've crept away from the pure love I have always wanted. People making friends as accessories. climbing people like ladders. it made me feel like a stranger in my own body."The video is a stripped-down look for Jesse Jo that echoes 90s nostalgia, something fans have not seen from her previously. The simplicity of the video is a nice juxtaposition with the artist's hard-edged lyrics and tone of the track."modern love" follows "so bad," Stark's first release of 2022 about a tale of revenge. With just 11 tracks, Jesse Jo bares it all on DOOMED, co-produced by Jesse Rutherford (The Neighbourhood, benny blanco), and shares some of the most intimate, private parts of her life that have thus far been left unseen. Stark said, "The album touches on the duality of life like love and pain, lightness and darkness, glamour and horror. I don't think we are all just one thing, and so for this, I offer all of me."A lifelong music obsessive who grew up surrounded by what she describes as a "lot of hard-working and artistically advanced people," Stark wrote her first song at the age of seven and soon started playing the guitar, then formed her first band, It's Complicated, when she was just 11-years-old. As the daughter of the founders and owners of American brand Chrome Hearts, she's simultaneously pursued her passions for music and design, emerging as a creative force behind the brand and designing custom items for musicians like Post Malone, Orville Peck, and Yungblud."A gritty spit-glob of punk-minded blues and country, she's super talented." - NME"A musical genius…a total babe." - Noisey"One part Patsy Cline, one part Cramps, and a multitude of ingredients that only Jesse Jo could conjure - this girl is a badass." - L'OfficielWith her music-career milestones including opening for Guns N' Roses and Jane's Addiction and touring with The Heav, Stark started releasing singles as a solo artist in 2017 and soon amassed an expansive body of work. Last year, French fashion house Balmain and Channel 4 enlisted her to star in its five-part episodic drama Fracture, for which Stark created the original music (a selection of songs featured in her four-track EP, A Pretty Place To Fall Apart).jessejostark.salinks.co/doomed



