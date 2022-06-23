Mel B Will Join As A Judge For The Second Season Of "Queen Of The Universe"





QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE is part of Paramount+' growing slate of original unscripted programming, including RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK, THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW ORLEANS, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS and ALL STAR SHORE. In addition to its original series, Paramount+ also provides a vast library of unscripted programming including fan favorites such as "The Real World," "Big Brother," "Survivor," "Love & Hip Hop," "Rupaul's Drag Race," "The Amazing Race" and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA), to celebrate the debut of Paramount+ in the UK and Ireland on June 22, announced singer and global superstar Mel B will join the star-studded panel of judges for Season 2 of its hit global singing competition, QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE. She joins an esteemed lineup of returning judges including platinum-selling recording artist, three-time Emmy(R)-winning producer and judge of "RuPaul's Drag Race," Michelle Visage; multi-Emmy and GRAMMY(R) nominee Vanessa Williams; and American drag superstar Trixie Mattel. Five-time BAFTA TV Award winner Graham Norton will also return as host.Melanie Brown MBE, aka Mel B, is one of the world's most iconic entertainers. One fifth of the most successful girl band ever, the Spice Girls, she went on to carve out a global career as a television entertainer, theater performer, movie actress and author of a best-selling autobiography, Brutally Honest. As the so-called 'Scary Spice,' she became one of the most recognizable women in the world. Since the band split in 2000, Melanie went on to carve a new career as a host of television shows. Consistently voted 'most popular' judge on shows from "America's Got Talent" to "The X Factor" UK, she embraced a whole new generation to become one of the most recognized faces on television, fronting shows from "Lip Sync" UK, "The X Factor" in Britain and Australia, "Dancing With The Stars" in Australia, "America's Got Talent" and "Celebrity Juice."Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and World of Wonder, the producers of the Emmy(R) Award-winning franchise "RuPaul's Drag Race," QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE follows the world's most talented drag queens as they battle it out for global domination, and countries go head-to-head spotlighting their top talent.Each episode will feature the world's fiercest queens as they debut a new musical performance in front of a live audience and the "Pop Diva Panel" of judges in the hopes of being crowned the "Queen of the Universe."QUEEN OF THE UNIVERSE is part of Paramount+' growing slate of original unscripted programming, including RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE ALL STARS, THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW YORK, THE REAL WORLD HOMECOMING: NEW ORLEANS, THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS and ALL STAR SHORE. In addition to its original series, Paramount+ also provides a vast library of unscripted programming including fan favorites such as "The Real World," "Big Brother," "Survivor," "Love & Hip Hop," "Rupaul's Drag Race," "The Amazing Race" and more.



