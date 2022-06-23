Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 23/06/2022

Paris Jackson Performs "Lighthouse" On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, actress, and activist paris jackson performed her brand-new single entitled "lighthouse" on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night.

"lighthouse" was produced by Butch Walker and is the first taste of a slew of new music to come from Paris this summer. The song channels unbridled nineties rock energy as it harnesses the power of a classic alternative dynamic with a twist of its own. The song was sonically inspired by 90's bands like weezer and marvelous 3 that have a pop twist and the music video was inspired by Nirvana's "Sliver."

Tonight, paris will make her NY performance debut at Mercury Lounge, which is sold-out!






