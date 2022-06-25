Conan Gray Drops Eagerly Awaited Album 'Superache'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and Gen Z pop king Conan Gray
proudly presents his anticipated sophomore full-length album, Superache, via Republic Records today. Upon the release of Superache, Conan Gray
premiered the official music video for his new song "Disaster
".
Conan Gray
is everywhere right now. Rolling Stone sat down with him for an in-depth feature for their upcoming "Hot Ones Issue", and he currently graces the cover of PAPER Magazine. Last night he graced the stage of The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
performing "Disaster
" from the new album, and this morning he brought the masses to 30 Rock with a performance on the TODAY Show Summer Concert Series.
Bringing the record to life on stage later to this year, Gray will return to the road for his biggest headline world tour yet. He will start the Superache Tour in North America
before heading to Australia and New Zealand, kicking off on September
16 in Louisville, KY at The Louisville Palace Theater. He will visit major markets coast-to-coast including Chicago's Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island and the iconic Greek Theater in Los Angeles. Also look out for him performing at numerous music festivals along the way, including Music
Midtown, Firefly, and Austin City Limits before he tour concludes on October 25 in Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl. General on sale begins today Friday, June 24th at 10am local time. Check out the full confirmed itinerary below.
Superache Tracklisting:
1. Movies
2. People Watching
3. Disaster
4. Best Friend
5. Astronomy
6. Yours
7. Jigsaw
8. Family Line
9. Summer Child
10. Footnote
11. Memories
12. The Exit
Conan Gray
World Tour 2022 Tour Dates:
9/16 Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace Theater
9/17 Atlanta, GA Music
Midtown
9/18 St. Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre
9/20 Orlando, FL House of Blues Orlando
9/22 Pittsburgh, PA UPMC Events Center
9/24 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
9/25 Dover, DE Firefly
9/28 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
9/30 Columbus, OH KEMBA Live!
10/1 Bloomington, IN Indiana
University Auditorium
10/3 Chesterfield, MO The Factory
10/5 Oklahoma City, OK The Criterion
10/8 Austin, TX Austin City Limits
10/9 El Paso, TX The Plaza Theatre - Kendall Kidd Performance Hall
10/14 Austin, TX Austin City Limits
10/17 Salt Lake City, UT The Union
10/19 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
10/22 San Diego, CA SOMA
10/25 Las Vegas, NV Brooklyn Bowl
11/13 Auckland, NZ Spark
Arena
11/15 Brisbane, AU Fortitude Music
Hall
11/18 Sydney, AU Hordern Pavilion
11/19 Melbourne, AU Margaret
Court Arena
Since releasing original demos on his YouTube channel at the age of 15, Conan Gray
has emerged as one of the pre-eminent pop superstars of his generation. Even after the commercial success of global multi-platinum hits "Heather
" (which earned its own Urban Dictionary entry) and "Maniac
", his music continues to maintain its unflinching authenticity and originality. Gray's debut album, Kid Krow, crafted by Gray and longtime collaborator and producer Dan Nigro, reached #5 on the Billboard Top 200, #1 on the Billboard Pop Albums chart and became the biggest new artist debut of the year. In the summer of 2020, when "Heather
" topped charts around the world, Sir Elton John
publicly praised Gray for being the only artist on the Spotify top 50 to have written the song entirely on their own. With over 7 billion streams, he has attracted unanimous applause from a who's who of tastemakers including Vogue, GQ, V Man, Paper, Fader, Billboard, NPR, MTV, I-D, Wonderland, Clash, Notion, and has delivered rapturous performances on television shows such as Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show with James
Corden, and The Today Show. At the same time, Gray earned the recognition of fashion arbiters, claiming a spot on "Best Dressed" lists from the likes of Teen Vogue and making a splash during his MET Gala debut. In 2022, he headlined a SOLD-OUT world tour, lighting up New York's legendary Radio
City Music
Hall, and leaving the main stage of Coachella begging for more. However, he reaches another creative stratosphere on his sophomore album, Superache, reteaming with Nigro. Now, he delivers the definitive Gen-Z alternative manifesto.