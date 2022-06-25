



"Udhero Na" (translation: "please undo") updates one of Aftab's works with the electrifying sound of Shankar's sitar and Maeve Gilchrist's harp, adding a new layer of longing. Aftab shared these feelings on the track: "'Udhero Na' has been one of my dearest songs, written in 2005 and never released, played live on and off over the years. I've always held it close to my heart and am so happy to release it finally! It describes a very unique and fleeting emotional moment, a super underrated feeling. When the thought of someone from a very old and 'passed' relationship just pops into your head as you go about your present day to day."



In addition to Anoushka Shankar, Vulture



At the 64th Grammy Awards®, Aftab made history as the first Pakistani artist to be nominated (including Best New Artist and Best Global

Making moves as well as making history, Aftab has taken Vulture



Arooj Aftab Live U.S. Performance Dates

July 16 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork

July 22 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk Festival

August 27 - Pasadena, CA - This Ain't No Picnic Festival

August 28 - Seattle, WA - THING Festival







Vulture

1. Baghon Main (feat. Darian Donovan Thomas)

2. Diya Hai (feat. Badi Assad)

3. Inayaat

4. Last Night

5. Mohabbat

6. Saans Lo

7. Suroor

8. Udhero Na (feat. Anoushka Shankar) New York, NY (Top40 Charts) In the wake of a tidal wave of praise, including a historic win at the 64th Grammy Awards, Arooj Aftab releases Vulture Prince (Deluxe Edition) today via Verve Records/ Universal Music. The release includes a new double LP pressing. Earlier this year, Aftab shared the intimate lead single "Udhero Na,"featuring Anoushka Shankar."Udhero Na" (translation: "please undo") updates one of Aftab's works with the electrifying sound of Shankar's sitar and Maeve Gilchrist's harp, adding a new layer of longing. Aftab shared these feelings on the track: "'Udhero Na' has been one of my dearest songs, written in 2005 and never released, played live on and off over the years. I've always held it close to my heart and am so happy to release it finally! It describes a very unique and fleeting emotional moment, a super underrated feeling. When the thought of someone from a very old and 'passed' relationship just pops into your head as you go about your present day to day."In addition to Anoushka Shankar, Vulture Prince (Deluxe Edition) features contributions from Badi Assad, Maeve Gilchrist, Jamey Haddad, Bhrigu Sahni, Kenji Herbert, Lady Jess, Jarvis Benson, Malcolm Parson, Jorn Bielfeldt, Shazhad Ismaily, Juliette Jones, Mario Carrillo, Petros Klampanis, Nadje Noordhuis, Gyan Riley, and Darian Donovan Thomas. Their contributions expand upon a record, Vulture Prince (2021), whose contents resonated with listeners far and wide. landing on Year End lists from The New York Times, Pitchfork, NPR, and Variety.At the 64th Grammy Awards®, Aftab made history as the first Pakistani artist to be nominated (including Best New Artist and Best Global Music Performance) and win. Spotify also highlighted Aftab in their Best New Artist series and selected her as their inaugural EQUAL Ambassador for Pakistan for March 2022.Making moves as well as making history, Aftab has taken Vulture Prince on the road, with acclaimed performances at Coachella and Big Ears, an ongoing tour of Europe, and upcoming performances at Montreal Jazz Fest, Pitchfork Fest, and Newport Jazz among many others.Arooj Aftab Live U.S. Performance DatesJuly 16 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music FestivalJuly 22 - Newport, RI - Newport Folk FestivalAugust 27 - Pasadena, CA - This Ain't No Picnic FestivalAugust 28 - Seattle, WA - THING Festival September 2 - Houston, TX - Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park September 3 - Denver, CO - Here and There FestivalVulture Prince (Deluxe Edition) Tracklisting1. Baghon Main (feat. Darian Donovan Thomas)2. Diya Hai (feat. Badi Assad)3. Inayaat4. Last Night5. Mohabbat6. Saans Lo7. Suroor8. Udhero Na (feat. Anoushka Shankar)



