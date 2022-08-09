Kip Moore Ignites His Brand-New Track "Fire On Wheels" With Uninhibited New Music Video

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore
is sharing his electrifying new track "Fire On Wheels" and an accompanying new music video today. Co-written and co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac
Three), the new track is a volume-up, groove-driven anthem.
Moore also shared a new music video for the song which showcases some "Risky Business"-esque dance moves from him as he cuts loose in an almost-deserted bowling alley. Directed by PJ Brown, the video for "Fire On Wheels" is available to watch on Top40-Charts.com!
With "Fire On Wheels" embodying the energy of Moore's life out on the road, he also revealed his multi-city FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR will kick off in Salt Lake City, UT on 9/8. Moore has invited special guests Boy Named Banjo to join him this fall, on the trek that will see Moore bring his renowned live show to cities across the country, as well as a stop in Canada. Fans can purchase tickets for Moore's FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR beginning July 1 at 10am local time at kipmoore.net.
OFFICIAL FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR DATES:
9/8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
9/9/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House
9/11/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre
9/15/22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre
9/16/22 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral
9/17/22 - Salina, KS - Tony's Pizza
Events Center
9/23/22 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheater
9/24/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head LIVE
10/6/22 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva
10/7/22 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's
10/8/22 - Greenville, SC - The Blind
Horse Saloon
10/20/22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music
Hall
10/21/22 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon
10/27/22 - Albany, NY - Empire
LIVE
10/28/22 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Performing Arts Center
10/29/22 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre
11/3/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music
Hall*
11/6/22 - London, ON - London Music
Hall*
11/10/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5
11/11/22 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater
11/12/22 - Cleveland, OH - The Masonic Temple
*Jess Moskaluke will be special guest
Known as "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore
has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings in The U.S, The U.K, Europe, Australia and Canada. Praised by Noisey as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" Moore has blazed his own trail, with "a bit more Southern rock than traditional country… to be a Kip Moore
fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste" (Chicago Tribune). Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" in 2012, then followed up with three more best selling No. Ones ("Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money" and "More Girls Like You"), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple "Best Of
" lists. Moore recently garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, WILD WORLD. The set, co-written and co-produced by Moore, was spotlighted by critics as "especially vital; occasionally, even rare," (Esquire). For more information visit kipmoore.net, and follow Moore on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.