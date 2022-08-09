Kip Moore Ignites His Brand-New Track "Fire On Wheels" With Uninhibited New Music Video



Moore also shared a new music video for the song which showcases some "Risky Business"-esque dance moves from him as he cuts loose in an almost-deserted bowling alley. Directed by PJ Brown, the video for "Fire On Wheels" is available to watch on Top40-Charts.com!



With "Fire On Wheels" embodying the energy of Moore's life out on the road, he also revealed his multi-city FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR will kick off in Salt Lake City, UT on 9/8. Moore has invited special guests Boy Named Banjo to join him this fall, on the trek that will see Moore bring his renowned live show to cities across the country, as well as a stop in Canada. Fans can purchase tickets for Moore's FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR beginning July 1 at 10am local time at kipmoore.net.



OFFICIAL FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR DATES:

9/8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

9/9/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House

9/11/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre

9/15/22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre

9/16/22 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral

9/17/22 - Salina, KS - Tony's

9/23/22 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheater

9/24/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head LIVE

10/6/22 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

10/7/22 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's

10/8/22 - Greenville, SC - The

10/20/22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston

10/21/22 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon

10/27/22 - Albany, NY -

10/28/22 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Performing Arts Center

10/29/22 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre

11/3/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth

11/6/22 - London, ON - London

11/10/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5

11/11/22 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater

11/12/22 - Cleveland, OH - The Masonic Temple

*Jess Moskaluke will be special guest



Known as "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore is sharing his electrifying new track "Fire On Wheels" and an accompanying new music video today. Co-written and co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the new track is a volume-up, groove-driven anthem.Moore also shared a new music video for the song which showcases some "Risky Business"-esque dance moves from him as he cuts loose in an almost-deserted bowling alley. Directed by PJ Brown, the video for "Fire On Wheels" is available to watch on Top40-Charts.com!With "Fire On Wheels" embodying the energy of Moore's life out on the road, he also revealed his multi-city FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR will kick off in Salt Lake City, UT on 9/8. Moore has invited special guests Boy Named Banjo to join him this fall, on the trek that will see Moore bring his renowned live show to cities across the country, as well as a stop in Canada. Fans can purchase tickets for Moore's FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR beginning July 1 at 10am local time at kipmoore.net.OFFICIAL FIRE ON WHEELS TOUR DATES:9/8/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex9/9/22 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House9/11/22 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theatre9/15/22 - Denver, CO - Paramount Theatre9/16/22 - Omaha, NE - The Admiral9/17/22 - Salina, KS - Tony's Pizza Events Center9/23/22 - Morgantown, WV - Ruby Amphitheater9/24/22 - Baltimore, MD - Rams Head LIVE10/6/22 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva10/7/22 - Charlotte, NC - Coyote Joe's10/8/22 - Greenville, SC - The Blind Horse Saloon10/20/22 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Music Hall10/21/22 - Tallahassee, FL - The Moon10/27/22 - Albany, NY - Empire LIVE10/28/22 - Burlington, VT - Flynn Performing Arts Center10/29/22 - Rutland, VT - Paramount Theatre11/3/22 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall*11/6/22 - London, ON - London Music Hall*11/10/22 - New York, NY - Terminal 511/11/22 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theater11/12/22 - Cleveland, OH - The Masonic Temple*Jess Moskaluke will be special guestKnown as "one of country's more thoughtful artists" (Billboard), Multi-PLATINUM singer/songwriter Kip Moore has toured the world earning acclaim and a rabid fanbase as an all-in performer in each setting, consistently selling out headlining shows internationally with huge followings in The U.S, The U.K, Europe, Australia and Canada. Praised by Noisey as "an uncompromising, genre-defying artist firing on all cylinders" Moore has blazed his own trail, with "a bit more Southern rock than traditional country… to be a Kip Moore fan suddenly became a marker of your having a certain refinement in your country-music taste" (Chicago Tribune). Moore first splashed into the mainstream with the double-PLATINUM "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck" in 2012, then followed up with three more best selling No. Ones ("Hey Pretty Girl," "Beer Money" and "More Girls Like You"), a trio of ambitious, critically-praised albums and two gritty EPs that landed Moore on multiple " Best Of " lists. Moore recently garnered resounding acclaim for his fourth studio album, WILD WORLD. The set, co-written and co-produced by Moore, was spotlighted by critics as "especially vital; occasionally, even rare," (Esquire). For more information visit kipmoore.net, and follow Moore on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.



