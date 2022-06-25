Jessie Reyez Shares Brand New Single "Fraud"





In a banner career thus far, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated Colombian by way of Toronto, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez shares her first solo single in two years with "Fraud," out today via FMLY / Island Records / Universal Music. The music video, directed by Emma Higgins and a directorial debut for Jessie Reyez, tells the story unrequited love. Being controlled by a force, materialized by an anonymous individual bringing her to the person that doesn't love her back, Jessie shows herself in a vulnerable position as she aims to free herself from the cycle brought by unreciprocated feelings."Fraud" marks Jessie's first release since her debut album Before Love Came to Kill Us, which charted Top 5 on Billboard's R&B Album Chart, amassed over 832M global streams, and rose to critical acclaim earning recognition from The NY Times, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Variety, and more. In her time away spent tinkering she still made a cameo in Beyonce's Black is King visual album, became the first person and woman of color to perform both the American and Canadian national anthems for the NBA playoff games atop of the CN Tower in Toronto, performed Coachella 2022 and previewed "Fraud," and is playing on Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever world tour. Last year, her and grandson shared "Rain," an exclusive joint single from the official The Suicide Squad soundtack and took the stage together at Lollapalooza to perform it live.In a banner career thus far, Jessie has been nominated for a Grammy award for Best Urban Contemporary Album for her sophomore EP Being Human In Public, won 4 Juno Awards for R&B/Soul Recording of The Year, Best Video, and Best New Artist, and earned the title of Top Female Debut Album, and performed Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "Fraud" is just the beginning of Jessie's comeback with more music to come very soon.



