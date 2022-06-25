Def Leppard - Release Vinyl Of Adrenalize And Euphoria Albums 5th August 2022





ADRENALIZE

SIDE ONE

Let's Get Rocked



Make Love Like a Man

Tonight

White Lightning



SIDE TWO

Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)

Personal Property

Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?

I Wanna Touch U

Tear It Down



EUPHORIA

SIDE ONE

Demolition Man

Promises

Back in Your Face

Goodbye



SIDE TWO

All Night

Paper Sun

It's Only Love



SIDE THREE

21st Century Sha La La La Girl

To Be Alive

Disintegrate



SIDE FOUR

Guilty

Day After Day





9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On August 5, UMe will reissue Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard's multi-platinum selling 1992 album Adrenalize and 1999's Euphoria on vinyl. This marks the first time Euphoria will be available on vinyl outside of 2019's The Collection: Volume 2 box set. Both Adrenalize and Euphoria can be ordered, now.Def Leppard's multiplatinum selling album Adrenalize was released in 1992 and went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album features the Top 20 hits "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" and "Let's Get Rocked," and "Stand Up (Kick Love Into Motion)," which remained at No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay for five weeks.Released in 1999 and produced by Def Leppard, along with Pete Woodroffe, Euphoria went to No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and features the single "Promises," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and "Paper Sun," which reached No. 11 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Euphoria makes its standalone vinyl debut and will be released as a 2LP set.ADRENALIZESIDE ONELet's Get Rocked Heaven IsMake Love Like a ManTonightWhite LightningSIDE TWOStand Up (Kick Love into Motion)Personal PropertyHave You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?I Wanna Touch UTear It DownEUPHORIASIDE ONEDemolition ManPromisesBack in Your FaceGoodbyeSIDE TWOAll NightPaper SunIt's Only LoveSIDE THREE21st Century Sha La La La GirlTo Be AliveDisintegrateSIDE FOURGuiltyDay After Day Kings of Oblivion2022 saw Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard release their twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos. The critically acclaimed release is already being lauded as one of the bands finest albums. The three singles taken from the album so far - "Kick", " Take What You Want " and "Fire It Up" have been highly celebrated by critics and fans alike.From June to September 2022, Def Leppard will co-headline the massive 36 city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe joined by special guests Poison and Joan Jett and opener Classless Act. The tour is set to be one of the biggest USA tours in 2022 having already sold over 1.3m ticketsTOUR DATES:6/16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park6/18 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium6/19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium6/22 Washington, D.C. Nationals Park6/24 Flushing, NY Citi Field6/25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park6/28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium6/30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium7/2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field7/5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium7/8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field7/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park7/12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium7/14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium7/15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park7/17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field7/19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium7/21 Denver, CO Coors Field8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park8/6 Boston, MA Fenway Park8/8 Toronto, ON Roger's Centre8/10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium8/12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park8/14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium8/16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium8/19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park8/21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome8/22 Arlington, TX Global Life Field8/25 Glendale, AZ State Farm Stadium8/27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium8/28 San Diego, CA Petco Park8/31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park9/2 Vancouver, BC BC Place9/4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium9/7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium.



