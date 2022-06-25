Def Leppard - Release Vinyl Of Adrenalize And Euphoria Albums 5th August 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
On August 5, UMe will reissue Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Def Leppard's multi-platinum selling 1992 album Adrenalize and 1999's Euphoria on vinyl. This marks the first time Euphoria will be available on vinyl outside of 2019's The Collection: Volume 2 box set. Both Adrenalize and Euphoria can be ordered, now.
Def Leppard's multiplatinum selling album Adrenalize was released in 1992 and went straight to No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album features the Top 20 hits "Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad" and "Let's Get Rocked," and "Stand Up (Kick Love Into Motion)," which remained at No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay for five weeks.
Released in 1999 and produced by Def Leppard, along with Pete Woodroffe, Euphoria went to No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and features the single "Promises," which hit No. 1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and "Paper Sun," which reached No. 11 on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart. Euphoria makes its standalone vinyl debut and will be released as a 2LP set.
ADRENALIZE
SIDE ONE
Let's Get Rocked
Heaven
Is
Make Love Like a Man
Tonight
White Lightning
SIDE TWO
Stand Up (Kick Love into Motion)
Personal Property
Have You Ever Needed Someone So Bad?
I Wanna Touch U
Tear It Down
EUPHORIA
SIDE ONE
Demolition Man
Promises
Back in Your Face
Goodbye
SIDE TWO
All Night
Paper Sun
It's Only Love
SIDE THREE
21st Century Sha La La La Girl
To Be Alive
Disintegrate
SIDE FOUR
Guilty
Day After Day
Kings
of Oblivion
2022 saw Rock and Roll Hall of Fame®-inducted icons and rock music legends Def Leppard
release their twelfth full-length album, Diamond Star Halos. The critically acclaimed release is already being lauded as one of the bands finest albums. The three singles taken from the album so far - "Kick", "Take What You Want
" and "Fire It Up" have been highly celebrated by critics and fans alike.
From June to September
2022, Def Leppard
will co-headline the massive 36 city The Stadium Tour with Mötley Crüe joined by special guests Poison
and Joan Jett
and opener Classless Act. The tour is set to be one of the biggest USA tours in 2022 having already sold over 1.3m tickets
TOUR DATES:
6/16 Atlanta, GA Truist Park
6/18 Miami Gardens, FL Hard Rock Stadium
6/19 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
6/22 Washington, D.C. Nationals Park
6/24 Flushing, NY Citi Field
6/25 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
6/28 Charlotte, NC Bank of America
Stadium
6/30 Nashville, TN Nissan Stadium
7/2 Jacksonville, FL TIAA Bank Field
7/5 St. Louis, MO Busch Stadium
7/8 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
7/10 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
7/12 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
7/14 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
7/15 Cincinnati, OH Great American Ball Park
7/17 Milwaukee, WI American Family Field
7/19 Kansas City, MO Kauffman Stadium
7/21 Denver, CO Coors Field
8/5 Boston, MA Fenway Park
8/6 Boston, MA Fenway Park
8/8 Toronto, ON Roger's Centre
8/10 Orchard Park, NY Highmark Stadium
8/12 Pittsburgh, PA PNC Park
8/14 Minneapolis, MN U.S. Bank Stadium
8/16 Indianapolis, IN Lucas
Oil Stadium
8/19 Houston, TX Minute Maid Park
8/21 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
8/22 Arlington, TX Global Life Field
8/25 Glendale, AZ State
Farm Stadium
8/27 Inglewood, CA SoFi Stadium
8/28 San Diego, CA Petco Park
8/31 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
9/2 Vancouver, BC BC Place
9/4 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium
9/7 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
9/9 Las Vegas, NV Allegiant Stadium.