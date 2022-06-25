Rock's Hottest Rising Force The Warning Unleash Debut Album 'Error' Today





Continuing their momentous rise, the band will be joining Halestrom & The New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Monterrey Mexico hard rock sister trio The Warning reveal their anxiously awaited full-length debut album, ERROR, via LAVA/Republic Records/Universal Music. On the new album the band said, "ERROR is an album about how we perceive the world as a generation and how we experience things in this new age- Love, technology, social life, media, politics; losing our sense of humanity and everything in between."To celebrate the arrival of the record, the group just uncovered the music video for the hard-hitting and hypnotic new single and title track "ERROR" on Facebook today. On the track the band said: "ERROR" is a song about technology coaxing humanity for control- slowly manipulating us into giving it more and more power over us as time goes by." Once again, the girls reveal an intensely pummeling cinematic visual befitting of the powerhouse song itself.The album features seven never-before-heard songs and highlights the group's deft balance of airtight thrash intensity, stadium-size hooks, and instantly relatable lyrics. Across the album, they examine the trials and tribulations of growing up in the 21st century. They confront technology, society, the generational gap, anxiety, suppression, and love head-on. It includes previously released fan favorites such as "DISCIPLE," "CHOKE," "ANIMOSITY," "Z," "EVOLVE," and "MARTIRIO" in addition to the recently revealed "MONEY." Beyond plugs from LoudWire and more, Guitar Girl Magazine hailed "MONEY" as "seismic." Plus, it cracked the Top 30 at Active Rock Radio!This fall, The Warning will introduce the album to fans across North America on tour. The band will be joining Halestrom & The Pretty Reckless on their Summer 2022 US Tour and Three Days Grace on their Fall Canadian Tour along with making stops on their headline sold out global MAYDAY tour. See full tour dates at www.thewarningband.com/tour.The band's 2021 MAYDAY EP has already gathered over 30 million global streams and climbing. At the same time, The Warning have also attracted over 1.8 million social media followers. This year, they've opened for Foo Fighters in Mexico, recorded a scorching cover of Metallica's " Enter Sandman " with Alessia Cara and look forward to a packed 2022.ERROR TRACKLISTING:Intro 404DISCIPLECHOKEANIMOSITYMONEYAMOUREVOLVEERROR23KOOL AID KIDSREVENANTMARTIRIObreathe (Bonus Track)The Warning infuse rock music with a much-needed shot of adrenaline. The Monterrey, Mexico trio of sisters—Daniela "Dany" [guitar, lead vocals], Paulina "Pau" [drums, vocals, piano], and Alejandra "Ale" Villarreal [bass, piano, backing vocals]—charge forward with head-spinning riffs, unpredictable rhythms, stadium-size beats, and skyscraping vocals. Through a series of independent releases, The Warning garnered the respect of countless fans and musicians from across the globe before signing with Lava/Republic to release their latest MAYDAY EP [2021]. The band's single "CHOKE" surged them to the forefront of hard rock, and they amassed over 1.8 million social media followers and 85 million YouTube views. In 2021, the band was given the distinct honor to be featured on Metallica's Blacklist album, covering " Enter Sandman " with multiplatinum pop superstar Alessia Cara. In January of 2022, Disturbed frontman, David Draiman publicly praised the band on his personal Twitter page stating that The Warning "gives him hope for the genre's future," and further described the hard-rock trio as, "Young powerful women playing real instruments and writing songs the entire rock genre can be proud of." The 3-piece powerhouse have already played alongside rock legends such as Foo Fighters, The Killers, Alice Cooper, Vince Neil, Tesla, and more Def Leppard, in addition to packing their first US headline tour. After generating 30 million-plus streams on their MAYDAY EP alone, everything just set the stage for their full-length debut ERROR. On the album, they explore themes such as technology, society, the generational gap, anxiety, suppression, and love over a soundtrack of eloquently constructed thrash, stadium-shaking choruses, and empathetic lyrics. Now, ERROR represents a new beginning for hard rock.Continuing their momentous rise, the band will be joining Halestrom & The Pretty Reckless on their Summer 2022 US Tour and Three Days Grace on their Fall Canadian Tour along with making stops on their headline sold out global MAYDAY tour. See full tour dates at www.thewarningband.com/tour.



