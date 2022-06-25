Arkells Announce 'Blink Twice' To Be Released September 23, 2022
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Arkells announce the official release date for their seventh studio record, Blink Twice, coming September 23rd via Universal Music. The brand new companion album to the band's current release, Blink Once, Blink Twice showcases a new collection of songs where Arkells continue to push their sound and creativity to a new level.
As Arkells stayed busy making music during the last two years, they always knew they would come out of the pandemic with two distinct records - Blink Once (47M+ streams) and Blink Twice. The first single "Reckoning" was released earlier this year and was followed by current radio single "Past Life" featuring Cold War Kids.
"Blink Twice is about going to new places and seeing the world with fresh eyes. You can either move through life and grow stubborn, or you can grow curious, says frontman Max Kerman. "We've never had an album with so many guest artists along for the ride. Everyone from Cold War Kids, to Aly & AJ, Tegan and Sara, Lights, Cœur De Pirate, Joel Plaskett and Wesley Schultz of The Lumineers. At our core we'll always be a living, breathing soul band. But Blink Twice lets us be that and more."
With no shortage of new music, the band has shared a brand new song "Dance With You" featuring Cœur De Pirate and Aly & AJ. Arkells premiered the song with a first spin of the track last weekend during Montreal's F1 Festivities. The addictive dance track is accompanied by a glamorously retro music video, watch below:
"We've always loved French music. From 60s folk to modern electronic music, the sound of the language is unmistakably cool and romantic," continues Kerman. "Once the song began to come together, we reached out to Beatrice (Cœur De Pirate) to pen the French verse. Our pals Aly & AJ sang on the choruses and the song immediately felt like nothing we've ever been part of before."
"We are thrilled to be featured on this track," said Aly & AJ. "And we're happy to lend our vocals to this perfect summer jam to cut loose to".
Béatrice Martin (Cœur De Pirate) said, "so happy I'm featured on this dance track fever dream of a song, with ROC legends Arkells and personal heroes of mine Aly & AJ. Max called me out of the blue and was like 'write me a verse that sounds like we're having a good time in a bar in Paris' and as someone who had just given birth at the time of that call, I thought that was right up my alley."
Arkells are gearing up this summer's hometown extravaganza - THE RALLY - this Saturday, live at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, with support from Mt. Joy, K.Flay and Haviah Mighty. Due to overwhelming demand, the event will have an increased capacity, with last minute tickets available now. This will be the biggest show to ever hit Hamilton - the ultimate celebration of live music, friends and community, to over 25,000 people.
In celebration of The Rally, Arkells and the City of Hamilton have announced "The Rally Court" a brand-new basketball court refurbishment at Woodlands Park, set for a celebratory open tomorrow at 1:00 PM. "Beautiful shared public spaces are what build community," says Kerman. "When Arkells are on tour, we love to be urban tourists - finding the best parks and neighbourhoods that every city has to offer."
BLINK TWICE TRACKLIST:
1. Reckoning
2. Past Life (ft. Cold War Kids)
3.Take Back Everything
4. Human Being (ft. Lights)
5. Teenage Tears (ft. Tegan and Sara)
6. Miracle
7. Nowhere To Go (ft. Wesley Schultz)
8. Dance With You (ft. Cœur de pirate, Aly & AJ)
9. Running Scared
10. Something's Gotta Give (ft. Joel Plaskett)
BLINK ONCE / TWICE 2022 TOUR:
June 25 - Hamilton, ON - The Rally
June 30 - Lake Cowichan, BC - Laketown Shakedown
July 1 - Surrey, BC - Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre
July 2 - Saskatoon, SK - Saskatoon Jazz Festival
July 30 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga
July 31 - Saint John, NB - Area 506 Festival
Aug 1 - St. Johns, NL - George Street
Aug 13 - Sudbury, ON - Grace Hartman Amphitheatre
Sept 9 - Berlin, GER - Lido
Sept 12 - Hamburg, GER - Knust
Sept 13 - Düsseldorf, GER - Zakk
Sept 15 - Norwich, UK - Waterfront Studio
Sept 16 - Bristol, UK - Thekla
Sept 17 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute 3
Sept 19 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club
Sept 20 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor
Sept 22 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy
Sept 23 - London, UK - Brixton Electric
Sept 24 - Brighton, UK - Chalk
Sept 30 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre w/ Lights
Oct 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre w/ K.Flay
Oct 22 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bonnetts Energy Centre w/ K.Flay
Oct 25 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena w/ K.Flay
Oct 28 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome w/ K.Flay
Oct 29 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place w/ K.Flay
Nov 24 - Ottawa, ON - TD Arena w/ Joel Plaskett Emergency
Hailed by The Globe and Mail as "the right kind of band for this decade," Arkells are widely considered one of the most passionate, exuberant and in-demand live bands working today. As radio mainstays, sports-sync shoe-ins and curious students of culture, Arkells have remained ever present - building awareness and personal community experiences around their live shows and new music at every turn. The most emblematic example of this being The Rally, Arkells' hometown concert that was hailed as one of the biggest headline shows in the country, and is slated to return in 2022. Arkells continue to unleash new music and tour dates as the band and their fans return to live in-person festivities. Their hotly anticipated new album BLINK ONCE is out now, with recently teased BLINK TWICE companion album due later this year.
Their 6th studio album, Blink Once, a bi-coastal project which was recorded in LA and completed in Toronto, includes hit single, "You Can Get It" featuring K.Flay, their fifth #1 at the format. "You Can Get It" was prominently featured in the E3 launch of the Forza Horizon 5 video game trailer last summer. Blink Once also includes #1 track "Years In The Making," and "All Roads," which serves as the soundtrack to #TogetherAgain, a national vaccine awareness PSA to combat vaccine hesitancy.