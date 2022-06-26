Molly Tuttle Featured On 'PBS NewsHour'









Crooked Tree, recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, was produced by Tuttle and Jerry



Tuttle and Golden Highway resume their US tour at The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA, tonight, followed by a set at the Green River Festival in Western Massachusetts on Friday and at Caramoor in upstate New York on Saturday. See below for all the currently scheduled tour dates.



MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR:

Jun 23 The Sinclair Cambridge, MA

Jun 24 Green River Festival Greenfield, MA

Jun 25 Caramoor Katonah, NY

Jun 26 Red Wing

Jun 27 Birchmere Alexandria, VA

Jul 2 High

Jul 10 Stern Grove Festival San Francisco, CA

Jul 11 Bartley Ranch Regional Park Reno, NV

Jul 12 Luther Burbank Center for the Arts* Santa Rosa, CA

Jul 13 Mountain Winery* Saratoga, CA

Jul 16 Vancouver Folk

Jul 18 Woodland Park Zoo* Seattle, WA

Jul 20 KettleHouse Amphitheater* Los Angeles, CA

Jul 21 The ELM* Bozeman, MT

Jul 24 Northwest String Summit North Plains, OR

Aug 6 Rhythms on the Rio

Aug 12 Fort Desolation Fest Torrey, UT

Aug 25 Fayetteville

Aug 28 Sacred Rose Festival** Bridgeview, IL

Sep 1 Maymount*** Richmond, VA

Sep 2 Earl Scruggs

Sep 3 Blue Ridge

Sep 11 Bristol Rhythm & Blues Reunion Bristol, TN

Sep 14 AmericanaFest Nashville, TN

Sep 17 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Louisville, KY

Sep 23 Boats & Bluegrass Festival Winona, MN

Sep 25 Pilgrimage Festival Franklin, TN

Oct 29 Suwanee Hulaween Live Oak, FL

Nov 12 Highlands Food & Wine Festival* Highlands, NC

Nov 17 Blackberry Farm Walland, TN

* w/Old Crow Medicine Show

** w/The Infamous Stringdusters

*** w/Béla Fleck's Bluegrass Heart. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Molly Tuttle was on PBS NewsHour to discuss her Nonesuch debut album, Crooked Tree, with her band Golden Highway, and how she got to where she is today. "Few women get named to those greatest all-time guitar-player lists that come out now and then," says host Judy Woodruff. "But as special correspondent Tom Casciato reports, there is one playing bluegrass who appears to be on her way." Casciato confirms: "Molly Tuttle is at the top of her profession." You can watch the profile here:Crooked Tree, recorded live at Nashville's Oceanway Studios, was produced by Tuttle and Jerry Douglas and features collaborations with Sierra Hull, Old Crow Medicine Show, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Dan Tyminski, and Gillian Welch. Its thirteen tracks, all written or co-written by Tuttle, explore her lifelong love of bluegrass. "Molly Tuttle's fingers move so quickly, she could pick your pocket without breaking stride," says the New York Times. NPR calls it "a set of dashingly virtuosic songs."Tuttle and Golden Highway resume their US tour at The Sinclair in Cambridge, MA, tonight, followed by a set at the Green River Festival in Western Massachusetts on Friday and at Caramoor in upstate New York on Saturday. See below for all the currently scheduled tour dates.MOLLY TUTTLE & GOLDEN HIGHWAY ON TOUR:Jun 23 The Sinclair Cambridge, MAJun 24 Green River Festival Greenfield, MAJun 25 Caramoor Katonah, NYJun 26 Red Wing Roots Music Festival Mount Solon, VAJun 27 Birchmere Alexandria, VAJul 2 High Sierra Music Festival Quincy, CAJul 10 Stern Grove Festival San Francisco, CAJul 11 Bartley Ranch Regional Park Reno, NVJul 12 Luther Burbank Center for the Arts* Santa Rosa, CAJul 13 Mountain Winery* Saratoga, CAJul 16 Vancouver Folk Music Festival Vancouver, BCJul 18 Woodland Park Zoo* Seattle, WAJul 20 KettleHouse Amphitheater* Los Angeles, CAJul 21 The ELM* Bozeman, MTJul 24 Northwest String Summit North Plains, ORAug 6 Rhythms on the Rio Music Festival Del Norte, COAug 12 Fort Desolation Fest Torrey, UTAug 25 Fayetteville Roots Fayetteville, ARAug 28 Sacred Rose Festival** Bridgeview, ILSep 1 Maymount*** Richmond, VASep 2 Earl Scruggs Music Festival Mill Spring, NCSep 3 Blue Ridge Music Center Galax, VASep 11 Bristol Rhythm & Blues Reunion Bristol, TNSep 14 AmericanaFest Nashville, TNSep 17 Bourbon & Beyond Festival Louisville, KYSep 23 Boats & Bluegrass Festival Winona, MNSep 25 Pilgrimage Festival Franklin, TNOct 29 Suwanee Hulaween Live Oak, FLNov 12 Highlands Food & Wine Festival* Highlands, NCNov 17 Blackberry Farm Walland, TN* w/Old Crow Medicine Show** w/The Infamous Stringdusters*** w/Béla Fleck's Bluegrass Heart.



