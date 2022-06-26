Elle King & Nile Rodgers Contribute Original Single "Honky Tonk Disco Nights" To Season Two Finale Of Critically Acclaimed Podcast Make It Up As We Go





Make It Up As We Go: Season Two continues the gripping story of ambitious young country singer







All episodes of Make It Up As We Go season two can be heard through SiriusXM audio entertainment platforms — including the SXM App, Pandora, and Stitcher — and other major podcast platforms in the U.S. "Honky Tonk New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The season two finale of the critically acclaimed scripted musical podcast Make It Up As We Go from Audio Up, is out now through SiriusXM audio entertainment platforms - including the SXM App, Pandora, and Stitcher - and other major podcast platforms in the U.S. In conjunction, Audio Up Records today released the original single created for the podcast titled "Honky Tonk Disco Nights," performed by GRAMMY-nominated artist Elle King, and GRAMMY Award-winning music icon Nile Rodgers. Co-Written by Scarlett Burke, Audio Up CEO and founder Jared Gutstadt, Abby Anderson, and Gabriel Kirshoff; the upbeat, funk-inspired track made its premiere in the season two finale this past week, and is now available across all streaming and digital platforms. Listen the single below:Make It Up As We Go: Season Two continues the gripping story of ambitious young country singer Charlotte Sayles (portrayed by singer, songwriter, actor, and series co-creator Scarlett Burke), who has now made her way into Nashville's male-dominated country hit factory to shake things up and make her fame. Following the death of her beloved father, Charlotte returns to her home state of Texas. Stricken with grief, and pulled in countless directions, Charlotte decides to attend legendary country songwriter, Liz Rose's, writing retreat in Hill Country. Her experience writing at the Wayside Ranch pushes Charlotte to reach a turning point in her career. She pursues a deal with a big publishing company, and fights to balance work with her relationship with Marshall, seeking harmony between emotional stability and professional independence. Right when everything seems to be looking up, Charlotte is tested again, as the reverberations of "cancel culture" behind the scenes in the Nashville songwriting world are exposed, bringing to light the complexities of fame and fortune in Music City. Scarlett Burke and Audio Up Founder and CEO Jared Gutstadt, who co-created the series, provide original music along with acclaimed actor Garrett Hedlund, GRAMMY Award-winning producer and recording artist Shooter Jennings, GRAMMY Award-winning Nile Rodgers, GRAMMY-nominated artist Elle King, award-winning Nashville songwriter Liz Rose, Kat and Alex, Breland, Abby Anderson, and Chord Overstreet. Shooter Jennings and Elizabeth Cook, who both host shows on SiriusXM's Outlaw Country (ch. 60), are also in the cast, with Jennings co-producing the show's soundtrack with Audio Up's Gutstadt.All episodes of Make It Up As We Go season two can be heard through SiriusXM audio entertainment platforms — including the SXM App, Pandora, and Stitcher — and other major podcast platforms in the U.S. "Honky Tonk Disco Nights" is available now across all streaming platforms.



