Madonna Releases 'Finally Enough Love' Remix Album; Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones Will Be Released On August 19, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Madonna has released "Finally Enough Live," a new album compilation of remixed version of her hit singles. The album is a celebration of Madonna's music and her homage to dance culture through the years.The LP features remixes of "Like A Prayer," "Express Yourself," "Vogue," "Hung Up," "Frozen," "Music," Hollywood," "Into the Groove," and more. Madonna is only getting started in 2022. FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, a 50-track remix collection that explores the singer's dominance on the Billboard Dance Club Chart for over forty years will be out August 19.In August 2021, Madonna and Warner Music Group announced a new partnership for publishing and recorded music, as well as a career-spanning multi-year series of releases that will revisit her whole catalog of forward-thinking music.2022 marks the 40th anniversary of Madonna's recording debut, and this series of releases arrives both as celebration of that impressive body of work, and highlights how, all along the way, she's remained ahead of the curve, always seeking out new sounds and pushing pop forward. With songs like "Frozen (Fireboy DML Remix)," she proves that she's intending to keep doing that for a long time to come. Listen to the new album below on Top40-Charts.com!



