Alesso & Deniz Koyu Drop 'In My Feelings'

9/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Swedish producer and global dance star Alesso teams up with Deniz Koyu on the new smoky single "In My Feelings."With " In My Feelings " Alesso's blockbuster 2022 continues at full speed. He began the year by collaborating with Katy Perry on " When I'm Gone " and made his Saturday Night Live debut alongside the pop superstar. The track, which has earned over 100 million Spotify streams, gained praise from INTERVIEW, PAPER, PEOPLE, and more. In March, he released "Dark," which was handcrafted specifically for The Batman.In April, Alesso teamed with Zara Larsson on "Words." The track led Billboard's list of "10 New Pop Songs To Get You Through The Week" and V Magazine called it a "song that is sure to be played at clubs everywhere this summer."Onstage, Alesso continues his multi-year residency with TAO Las Vegas and soon he'll embark on 15 North American dates for Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour." Listen to the new single here: Alesso - Las Vegas Headline Residency Shows:6/25 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub7/29 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas 8/6 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub8/13 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub8/20 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas 9/3 - Las Vegas, NV - TAO Beach Dayclub9/10 - Las Vegas, NV - OMNIA Las Vegas Additional Dates for Alesso, including Bad Bunny's "World's Hottest Tour"8/9 - Atlanta, GA - Truist Park8/12 - Miami, FL - Hard Rock Stadium SOLD OUT8/18 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park8/23 - Washington, DC - Nationals Park9/1 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park SOLD OUT9/2 - Houston, TX - Minute Maid Park9/7 - San Antonio, TX - Alamodome9/9 - Dallas, TX - AT&T Stadium9/14 - Oakland, CA - Ringcentral Coliseum9/17 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park SOLD OUT9/18 - San Diego, CA - Petco Park9/23 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium SOLD OUT9/24 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium9/28 - Phoenix, AZ - Chase Field.



