Amanda McCarthy Shines With New Pop Single 'Sunset'



"The origin of Sunset is partly literal and partly metaphorical,"







Amanda's original music has been recognized through the Grammy Nomination Ballot, Great American Song Contest, International Songwriting Competition, UK Songwriting Contest, Nashville Daily, YEP Nashville, SongDoor, Cornell University's Emerging Artist Series, NYC's Coffee















New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Nashville based singer/songwriter Amanda McCarthy recently released her new single "Sunset." With whimsical lyrics like singing me to sleep with your melody so sweet, like a cherry on a sundae after a long day, Amanda's retro-sounding new single will be a delicious addition to summer playlists."The origin of Sunset is partly literal and partly metaphorical," Amanda explains. "The hook line came to me while watching the sunset in Los Angeles over the water. I knew instantly who the song was going to be about and started brainstorming. The weird part was this person texted me 5 minutes later - after we hadn't spoken in months - so, that was my sign that I was on to something. My sound isn't usually quite this pop/electronic, but I always let the song lead where it needs to go...and I really wanted to capture that moment in Los Angeles within the production of the song. My producer (Kristian Veech) helped me really lean into that LA-pop vibe with 80's synth influences as well. This song will be part of my next studio album that I hope to have released by next spring." Amanda McCarthy is a storyteller compelled to speak the truth. Based in Nashville since 2020, with a 10+ year start to her career in New Hampshire and Massachusetts, she is an award-winning songwriter, entertainer and recording artist. Blending many influences, her original music is the infusion of pop, country, modern folk and rock - sprinkled with millennial snark and the heart of an old soul. Her debut album " Road Trip " was released in 2019 to high acclaim and she tours nationally when possible, with experience in all four corners of the country, including NYC and Los Angeles. Her single " Don't Stop Me " was released on March 16, 2022.Amanda's original music has been recognized through the Grammy Nomination Ballot, Great American Song Contest, International Songwriting Competition, UK Songwriting Contest, Nashville Daily, YEP Nashville, SongDoor, Cornell University's Emerging Artist Series, NYC's Coffee Music Project, Nashville's Josie Music Awards, Hollywood Music in Media Awards, Atlanta's ISSA Awards, New England based shows for the New England Music Awards, Worcester Music Awards, Limelight Music Magazine and the Southern New England Music Expo - most notably being named as Songwriter of the Year at the 2019 New England Music Awards. Radio has been supportive with airplay on Nashville Daily, The River 102.5, The Bull 101.7, WKLB 102.5, ROCK 101, WATD 105.9, FRANK 106.3, NH + MA 104.9 and others, including college and online radio, with "San Diego" hitting #1 on SheWolfRadio (Nashville) and #6 on Sweet Sunday Sounds (Australia), "Folk Song" hitting #3 on Ignition Country(UK), "Tiki Bar" hitting #9 on Radio A1A (Florida) and "Sticks and Stones" hitting #1 on ipmNation (New Hampshire). "Sticks and Stones" was featured in the documentary "Bullied to Silence" and Amanda's music has been used as the theme song for several programs/organizations. Amanda has supported shows for Steven Tyler (of Aerosmith), Hunter Hayes, Train, Imagine Dragons, Rob Thomas, REO Speedwagon, Hall & Oates, OneRepublic, Styx, Jason Lancaster (of Mayday Parade), Pentatonix, James Arthur, Jason Isbell, Natasha Bedingfield, O.A.R., Frank Turner, Fitz & the Tantrums, Hawthorne Heights, Levi Hummon, Alex Preston, and Abby Anderson. She has also been a guest of NASCAR and Royal Caribbean, and had a National Anthem performance televised on ESPN. Amanda is looking forward to several cuts by other artists along with her own releases throughout 2022. She currently performs solo acoustic, as a duo/trio, and with her full band. Listen to the new single here:



