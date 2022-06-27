Pet Shop Boys Announce New 2023 Dates For 'Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live' Tour





www.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/pet-shop-boys-1 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pet Shop Boys have today announced new 2023 dates for their critically acclaimed and sold-out tour, 'Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live', with tickets available now.The new tour dates kick off with a show at London's OVO Arena Wembley on 17 June before taking in Aberdeen and Liverpool and then closing in Leeds on 24 June.'Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live' tour is Pet Shop Boys' first ever greatest hits tour and has seen them play shows in the UK and across Europe.The tour received outstanding reviews with The Guardian describing the Manchester date as "fabulous", while The Times said the London show was "clever, stylish, sometimes poignant, often euphoric", and NME praised the Hull performance, describing it as "a two-hour joyous celebration of their decades of holding pop to a higher standard"."Fabulous!" ***** - The Guardian"Clever, stylish, sometimes poignant, often euphoric." ***** - The Times"A sleek, nostalgic treat." ***** - The Telegraph"An utterly joyous celebration." ***** - Top40-Charts.com"Colourful, bombastic, hit-packed and buckets of fun." ***** - Evening Standard"A two-hour joyous celebration … holding pop to a higher standard." ***** - NMEAs well as the success of the tour so far, Pet Shop Boys performed a rapturously received headline set last night on The Other Stage at the Glastonbury Festival, closing this year's 50th Anniversary of the event. The performance is available to watch back on BBC iPlayer.The 2023 dates in full are:17 June - OVO Arena Wembley, London21 June - P&J Live, Aberdeen23 June - M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool24 June - First Direct Arena, LeedsTickets for the new tour dates are on sale now and available from the Pet Shop Boys website and aegp.uk.www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m0018s20www.petshopboys.co.ukwww.aegpresents.co.uk/events/detail/pet-shop-boys-1



