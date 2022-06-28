SFJAZZ 2022-23 Season To Include Brad Mehldau, Joshua Redman, Cecile McLorin Salvant, Laurie Anderson, Mariza





Cécile McLorin Salvant has a full weekend of shows in Miner Auditorium from Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, including two sets on Sunday. Salvant's concerts feature songs from her 2022 Nonesuch debut album, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) SFJAZZ has announced its 2022-23 concert season - marking the 10th anniversary season of the SFJAZZ Center and the 40th anniversary of the organization - including performances from Brad Mehldau, Joshua Redman, Christian McBride, Brian Blade, Cécile McLorin Salvant, Laurie Anderson, and Mariza.First up is Brad Mehldau, who gives two solo concerts on Monday, September 19, and Tuesday, September 20, at Herbst Theatre. Mehldau's latest album, Jacob's Ladder, released this past March, features new music that reflects on scripture and the search for God through music inspired by the prog rock he loved as a young adolescent - his gateway to the fusion that eventually led to his discovery of jazz. "Skillfully weaving these elements into storytelling sound collages," says Mojo, "Mehldau takes the listener on a memorable musical journey."Later that week, Mehldau joins his fellow members of the original Joshua Redman Quartet - Redman (saxophone), Christian McBride (bass), and Brian Blade (drums) - to perform songs from their 2020 album, RoundAgain, the group's first recording since 1994's MoodSwing, and more, for two sets at SFJAZZ Center's Miner Auditorium on Friday, September 23. NPR calls RoundAgain "a flawless effort," adding: "Each one of them is at the very top of his game now."The following month, Portuguese singer Mariza takes the Miner Auditorium stage for four nights of shows at Miner Auditorium, from Thursday, October 13, through Sunday, October 16. Mariza has released two albums in the US on Nonesuch: Mariza Sings Amália (2021), celebrating the 20th anniversary of her career and the centenary of the late Queen of Fado, Amália Rodrigues, and Mundo (2016), which earned her the Songlines Award for Best Artist of the Year.Laurie Anderson joins the SFJAZZ Center 10th Anniversary Celebrations by taking part in the Resident Artistic Directors Reunion event—featuring artists who have served as Resident Artistic Directors at SFJAZZ over the last decade—in Miner Auditorium on Saturday, January 14, 2023.Cécile McLorin Salvant has a full weekend of shows in Miner Auditorium from Friday, May 5, through Sunday, May 7, including two sets on Sunday. Salvant's concerts feature songs from her 2022 Nonesuch debut album, Ghost Song, which the New York Times calls "her most revealing and rewarding album yet." The Arts Desk exclaims: "The treasure trove of marvels that is Ghost Song exceeds all expectations." For the full SFJAZZ 2022-23 concert season and details on tickets, visit sfjazz.org.



