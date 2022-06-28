Ariana And The Rose Prevails From "Fuck Boy" Antics In Latest Video





In the video (all one continuous shot),

"This is one of my favorite videos I've ever made!" stated Ariana. "We really decided to go bold and shoot it as a one-take video. Scarlet



On July 28th,



Tied to the recent track release, launched the "Fuck Boy Hotline" and rolled out her "Fuck Boys Of The Zodiac" series on Tik Tok and Instagram, spilling some hilarious insights to the behaviors of the "fuck boy" depending on their astrological sign. The comments section of her posts are flooded with fans reveling in the irreverent accuracy & playfulness of the posts, with some people in particular proclaiming "these are so fucking funny","Ohhhh so true!" and "This series needs to win a short form digital content Emmy Award."



Earlier this year,



She found fame during the pandemic via Tik Tok when a video of a piano-assisted spoken word piece she posted earned an astounding 8 million views on the social media platform in less than a week. The video gained extra exposure when it was shared by the likes of Betches (via Instagram), NYT best-selling author Meena Harris & Tony-nominated actress



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billboard's "synthpop purveyor.." and one of Tik Tok's favorite storytellers Ariana and the Rose releases the video to her hypnotic disco banger "Fuck Boy," the latest off her forthcoming debut album 'Lonely Hearts Club' (out July 29).In the video (all one continuous shot), Ariana takes matters into her own hands when it comes to a lover who wronged her, with a campy reveal that needs to be seen."This is one of my favorite videos I've ever made!" stated Ariana. "We really decided to go bold and shoot it as a one-take video. Scarlet Moreno (the director) and I wanted the video to have the energy of a live performance, with reveals and twists and turns. The concept has a bit of a wink to it where the audience gets to be in on it with me."On July 28th, Ariana is doing a special show at the Mercury Lounge in NYC to celebrate the release of her upcoming debut album. The night will be filled with drinks and Ariana performing songs off the album.Tied to the recent track release, launched the "Fuck Boy Hotline" and rolled out her "Fuck Boys Of The Zodiac" series on Tik Tok and Instagram, spilling some hilarious insights to the behaviors of the "fuck boy" depending on their astrological sign. The comments section of her posts are flooded with fans reveling in the irreverent accuracy & playfulness of the posts, with some people in particular proclaiming "these are so fucking funny","Ohhhh so true!" and "This series needs to win a short form digital content Emmy Award."Earlier this year, Ariana and the Rose made her late night TV debut and performed her hypnotic ode to unity "Every Body" on Full Frontal with Samantha Bee. Paper Magazine called the track "an electric invitation to the dance floor" and the accompanying video is a beautiful inclusive call to the dancefloor featuring a resume of nightlife & NYC/LA art world legends including (in alphabetical order) Amanda Lepore, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Cakes Da Killa, CT Hedden, The Dragon Sisters, Kandy Muse, Laith Ashley, Love Bailey, Madison Rose, Marizol, Merlot, Rhea Litre, Rify Royalty, Ryan Burke, Spencer Ludwig, & Zero Waste Daniel.She found fame during the pandemic via Tik Tok when a video of a piano-assisted spoken word piece she posted earned an astounding 8 million views on the social media platform in less than a week. The video gained extra exposure when it was shared by the likes of Betches (via Instagram), NYT best-selling author Meena Harris & Tony-nominated actress Laura Benanti. She found further success on TikTok when another spoken word piece went viral being used by over 11k followers including Alyssa Milano and Girlbossand has teamed up with brands empowering women, like Knix. Ariana and the Rose has received past acclaim from Consequence of Sound, Vice, Time Magazine, Refinery 29, LOGO, and more. Additionally, Ariana and the Rose is the curator of the immersive music and art party "light + space" which has had numerous events across Manhattan & Brooklyn (including a residency at House Of Yes), as well as one-off performances in LA and (of course) London.



