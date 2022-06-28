Pale Waves Release "Jealousy" Single And Video









"Some may see it as ridiculous," explains frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie, "but I love a bit of jealousy - not too much, but just enough… I want jealousy in a relationship because it shows me the person only has eyes for me and me only."



Building on Pale Waves' previous album, Who Am I?, which saw Heather becoming more personal in her songwriting to open up about her journey of self-discovery and falling in love, Unwanted takes a step further; exploring loss, vanity, anger, jealousy and hopelessness in a style that marks new territory for Pale Waves. Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly), Unwanted taps into darker emotions than ever before while also striking a fresh tone of defiance and reaching out into the passionate community of misfits and LGBTQIA+ fans around the band.



"The album dives into feelings that I felt not only needed to be written but I felt like our fans want to hear," continues Heather on the themes that inspired Unwanted. "Almost everyone has felt like they don't belong, or has been made to feel like they're not good enough. That's a consistent theme that I'm seeing from our fans - that their family doesn't approve of them, or their friends have disowned them because they've come out. So Unwanted had to be honest, provocative and loud. Not only thematically, but in the music as well."



Currently touring as the official opener on 5 Seconds of Summer's nationwide U.S. amphitheater tour, Pale Waves will also be playing a string of select headline shows before taking the stage for huge international festival dates. CLICK HERE for tickets.



November 30 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, UK. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Amidst their extensive U.S. tour opening for 5 Seconds of Summer, Pale Waves have released the single and music video for " Jealousy " from their upcoming album Unwanted, out August 12 via Dirty Hit. Listen to the amped-up, anthemic ode to the obsessive that continues the band's hot streak of worldwide radio premieres by being announced as BBC Radio 1's Hottest Record in the World. Closing out Pride month with a bang, " Jealousy " explores a darker shade of love and jealousy as something that proves devotion while effortlessly showcasing the band's chic and stylized approach to alternative rock. Below watch the video:"Some may see it as ridiculous," explains frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie, "but I love a bit of jealousy - not too much, but just enough… I want jealousy in a relationship because it shows me the person only has eyes for me and me only." Jealousy " follows the release of album track "Reasons To Live," a euphoric burst of energy premiered by Zane Lowe about finding someone who keep going, and lead single "Lies" - an angst-fueled, rebellious pop-punk anthem that pairs the crunchy guitars and rhythmic drive of 2000s with the rage of a 90s rock band to speak to lies catching up with someone who has shattered your trust.Building on Pale Waves' previous album, Who Am I?, which saw Heather becoming more personal in her songwriting to open up about her journey of self-discovery and falling in love, Unwanted takes a step further; exploring loss, vanity, anger, jealousy and hopelessness in a style that marks new territory for Pale Waves. Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Zakk Cervini (Blink-182, Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly), Unwanted taps into darker emotions than ever before while also striking a fresh tone of defiance and reaching out into the passionate community of misfits and LGBTQIA+ fans around the band."The album dives into feelings that I felt not only needed to be written but I felt like our fans want to hear," continues Heather on the themes that inspired Unwanted. "Almost everyone has felt like they don't belong, or has been made to feel like they're not good enough. That's a consistent theme that I'm seeing from our fans - that their family doesn't approve of them, or their friends have disowned them because they've come out. So Unwanted had to be honest, provocative and loud. Not only thematically, but in the music as well."Currently touring as the official opener on 5 Seconds of Summer's nationwide U.S. amphitheater tour, Pale Waves will also be playing a string of select headline shows before taking the stage for huge international festival dates. CLICK HERE for tickets.2022 TOUR DATES* As main support for 5 Seconds of SummerJune 27 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OKJune 28 - Walmart AMP - Rogers, AR *June 30 - Ascend Amphitheater - Nashville, TN *July 01 - Cadence Bank Amphitheater - Atlanta, GA *July 02 - Motorco Music Hall - Durham, NCJuly 03 - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC *July 05 - The Anthem - Washington, D.C. *July 06 - The Skyline Stage - Philadelphia, PA *July 08 - Mohegan Sun Arena - Uncasville, CT *July 09 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA *July 10 - PMC Bank Arts Pavilion - Holmdel, NJ *July 12 - Pier 17 - New York City, NY *July 13 - Pier 17 - New York City, NY *July 16 - Community Festival - London, UKJuly 18 - Andrew Brady Music Center - Cincinnati, OH *July 20 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, Canada *July 21 - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre - Sterling Heights, MI *July 22 - The Rave/Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WIJuly 23 - The Armory - Minneapolis, MN *July 24 - Saint Louis Music Park - Maryland Heights, MO *July 29 - Y-Not Festival - Pikehall, Derbyshire, UKJuly 30 - Kendal Calling Festival - Lowther Deer Park, UKAugust 13 - Boardmasters Festival - Cornwall, UKAugust 26 - Leeds Festival - Leeds, UKAugust 28 - Reading Festival - Reading, UK September 16- Riot Fest- Chicago, ILNovember 25 - Albert Hall - Manchester, UKNovember 26 - O2 Academy - Liverpool, UKNovember 27 - Beach Ballroom - Abderdeen, UKNovember 28 - Barrowland Ballroom - Glasgow, UKNovember 30 - O2 Brixton Academy - London, UK.



