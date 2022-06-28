Danny Beardsley Releases New Music Video For 'The Chance To Live'





https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClr5VHusQzbfQ-SdgzxrlXg New York, NY (Top40 Charts) DANNY BEARDSLEY has just delivered his superb sophomore album, Chase The Sun, out now. Danny has also unleashed a new video, The Chance To Live - https://youtu.be/KKvbq2TrbAgDANNY BEARDSLEY is certainly a hugely talented musician. To date, he has been recognized by many as one of the most astute and exciting guitarists of his generation. Danny has earned his stripes via the live circuit; he is founder and member of instrumental progressive trio, The Parallax Method and has played at some of the most respected festivals including Download, Bloodstock, UK Tech Fest, Hammerfest, HRH Prog, HRH Road Trip to Ibiza, Rock and Blues Festival, Camden Rocks, and Macmillan Fest. Danny's musical ventures have earned support from the likes of Classic Rock Magazine, Scuzz TV, Powerplay Magazine, Prog Magazine, Kerrang, Metal Hammer, Planet Rock and Total Guitar, as well as placing him in MusicRadar's 2019 poll as one of the top 10 new guitarists in the world. He is also an official ambassador for Orange Amps and a PRS Guitars supported artist.Following on the widespread success of his debut album, Blood from A Stone, which arrived in 2019, Danny returns with a powerful new record that surpasses the exceedingly high standard set by his debut. Chase The Sun is an album that perfectly highlights Beardsley's plentiful talent and songwriting expertise.Reactions to the album's first two singles, Pulling Me Under - https://youtu.be/DnV5WFGNYYU , and Lonely Mile -https://youtu.be/K3XuaMVqDG0 have been extremely positive, and with live shows on the way, Danny is destined to climb even more.'Chase The Sun' Album track listing:1. The chance to live,2. Pulling me under,3. Empty promises,4. No regrets,5. Save me from myself,6. Lonely mile,7. Reap what you sow,8. Forever,9. Stranded alone,10. Fade,11. Hurricane,12. Surround You.A picture containing text, sign, outdoor Description automatically generatedwww.dannybeardsley.comIcon Description automatically generatedwww.instagram.com/mrdannybeardsley/https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClr5VHusQzbfQ-SdgzxrlXg



