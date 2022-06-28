'Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink' Now Streaming On Hulu



"Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" is an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music's top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more.



From creating his platinum-selling, Billboard No. 1 album "Tickets to My Downfall," to his most recent No. 1 studio album, "Mainstream Sellout," this is an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly.



"Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink" is directed by Sam Cahill and Executive Produced by Colson Baker, Stephen Astephen, Andre Cisco, Ashleigh Veverka, John Janick and Sean " New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Hulu Original Documentary "Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" is now available to stream, only on Hulu."Machine Gun Kelly's Life In Pink" is an in-depth look at the dramatic highs and lows of an artist chasing music's top spot while tackling noise from the outside world, stardom, fatherhood and more.From creating his platinum-selling, Billboard No. 1 album "Tickets to My Downfall," to his most recent No. 1 studio album, "Mainstream Sellout," this is an all-access pass, that goes beyond the headlines, into the chaotic world of Machine Gun Kelly."Machine Gun Kelly's Life in Pink" is directed by Sam Cahill and Executive Produced by Colson Baker, Stephen Astephen, Andre Cisco, Ashleigh Veverka, John Janick and Sean " Diddy " Combs. The documentary is also produced by Sam Cahill.



