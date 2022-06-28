John Williams Conducting The National Symphony Orchestra At His 90th Birthday Gala Concert





What better way to celebrate Maestro Williams' 90th birthday than with a sterling sounding concert at the Kennedy Center featuring distinguished guests including Steven Spielberg and Yo-Yo Ma and our very own mighty



The festivities started with a montage from films that Williams has scored over the years as accompanied by the "



Among the featured soloists were violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter who Williams first met at Tanglewood. At the time Mutter begged Williams to write a piece for her and literally said "It only needed to be ten bars". The result is the haunting "Markings" which Mutter played along with "



One of the more moving parts of the evening was the short film shown in its entirety that



To show you what kind of longtime fan I am of John Williams, I'm the one that watches the Olympics and waits for the commercial breaks so I can hear his music going in and out of things. Don't judge!! I said that because I was extremely happy that Williams' "Olympic Fanfare and Theme" was included in this concert. Along with the mighty NSO there was the added bonus of having the US Army Herald Trumpets play the composition that started what is now almost 40 years of John Williams' music being used as part of the Olympics. The segment was introduced by Olympian Jackie Joyner-Kersee.



Distinguished cellist Yo-Yo Ma has played on two of Williams' soundtracks. They are



Stéphane Denève led the NSO through music from Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and more with great energy which fueled the music in every instance.

Being the fan, I am of John Williams' music I would have maybe liked to have seen the concert dig a little deeper into his film catalogue. Yes, I understand that the general audience wants the big action film scores but what about something from The



In his remarks, Steven Spielberg said that he directed the bike in E.T. to fly but



I can honestly say that I can now die happy because after a well-deserved long ovation, Maestro Williams conducted "The Imperial March" from Star Wars as the concert's encore. I finally got to see him conduct in person!!



It does not get any better than that folks. This concert was everything you thought it would be and a fitting salute to our musical treasure John Williams.

