Billy Porter Performs On The BET Awards

Porter recently adapted and directed The Life at Encores! City Center. He will be making his film directorial debut with Anything's Possible, set to be released this July on Prime Video and is set to star alongside Luke Evans in the upcoming film, Our Son. He will also direct an episode of FOX's Accused. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billy Porter brought ballroom and house music to the BET Awards with an epic performance on Sunday night.The broadcast also featured performances by Brandy, Jack Harlow, Lizzo, Mariah Carey, Latto, and more.Billy Porter's electric portrayal of Pray Tell in FX's breakthrough series "Pose," earned him a Golden Globe nomination and a Critics' Choice Award nomination. On screen, Porter recently appeared on "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" and Baz Luhrman's "The Get Down" on Netflix.Under the direction of Barry Levinson, Porter starred in The Humbling, alongside Al Pacino and Greta Gerwig. His other film credits include Noel, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Intern, Anastasia, and Twisted.A veteran of the theatre, Porter reprised his role as Lola in the smash hit Broadway musical Kinky Boots, for which he won the 2013 Drama Desk and Tony Awards for Best Actor in a Musical. His other Broadway acting credits include the Tony nominated Broadway musical, Shuffle Along, directed by George C. Wolfe, Miss Saigon, Five Guys Named Moe, Grease, Smokey Joe's Café, and Dreamgirls (20th anniversary Broadway concert and LA Ovation Award).His Off Broadway and regional credits include Angels in America (Signature Theater), Romance In Hard Times, The Merchant of Venice, House of Lear, and Radiant Baby (The New York Shakespeare Festival), Birdie Blue (Second Stage), Angels in America (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Going Native (The Long Wharf), Jelly's Last Jam (Alliance), Topdog/Underdog (City Theatre), King Lear (Exit, Pursued By A Bear), Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World (original cast), Jesus Christ Superstar, Antigone, A Chorus Line, and Chicago.Porter recently adapted and directed The Life at Encores! City Center. He will be making his film directorial debut with Anything's Possible, set to be released this July on Prime Video and is set to star alongside Luke Evans in the upcoming film, Our Son. He will also direct an episode of FOX's Accused.



