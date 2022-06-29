Country Legend Stoney Edwards' Six Albums Make Streaming Debut, Capping Off Black Music Month





Stoney Edwards had 15 charting singles across his six Capitol Records albums and two top-20 hits "She's My Rock" and "Mississippi You're On My Mind," available to stream/download here: https://stoneyedwards.lnk.to/Stream



Although his country music career began later in life, Stoney Edwards brought classic twang to his deeply personal lyrics such as "last night a two dollar toy made a million dollar daddy out of me," the opening track and his first single, "A Two Dollar Toy," from his debut album, A Country Singer. Also from his debut, "A Few of the Reasons" is a romantic ode with "Your love was there when everything else was gone…."



Hailed by critics from Nashville to London, The Nashville Scene praised him as "A wonderful country vocalist and a highly entertaining songwriter who tirelessly beat the bushes on

Discover Stoney Edwards, HERE: https://stoneyedwards.lnk.to/Stream



Stoney Edwards — Down Home In The Country [Digital]:

Dixie Boy

Mama's Old Quilt

Saturday Night

Our Garden of Love

Good To Have You Home

You'll Remember Me

Beyond a Shadow of a Doubt

The Fishing Song

Odd-job Dollar-Bill Man

Don't Be Angry



Stoney Edwards — A Country Singer [Digital]:

Poor Folks Stick Together

A Two Dollar Toy

An Old Mules Hip

Bring Home a Bottle

Mama's Love

The Cute

Something New and Different

I Bought the Shoes that Just Walked Out on Me

A Few of the Reasons

You Stayed Long Enough (To Make Me Love You)



Stoney Edwards — Stoney Edwards [Digital]:

All She Made of Me

Daddy Did His Best

She Believed in Me

A Kingdom I Call Home

Tell Me That You Love Me

What Made You Change You're Mind

You Can't Call Yourself Country

Why Don't You Go Home

I Don't Believe I'll Fall in Love Today

I Won't Make it Through The Day



Stoney Edwards — She's My Rock [Digital]:

You're Still a Believer



She's Helping Me get Over You

Fishin' Song

Two Dollar Toy

She's My Rock

I've Got Mine

Honky Tonk Heaven

You Stayed Long Enough

Something New And Different



Stoney Edwards — Mississippi You're On Mind [Digital]:

Mississippi You're On My Mind

Hank and Lefty Raised My Country Soul

The Cute

We Sure Danced Us Some Good Uns

Jeweldene Turner (The World Needs To Hear You Sing)

Rollin' In Your Sweet Sunshine

We're Learning How To

She's My Rock

A Two Dollar Toy

Summer Melodies



Stoney Edwards — Blackbird [Digital]:

I Want (The Real Thing)

Yankee Lady

Holdin' To Myself

Blackbird (Hold Your Head High)

Pickin' Wildflowers

Love Still Makes The World Go Round

Head Bootlegger Man

July 12, 1939

Don't Give Up On Me

Bird On A Wire New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Stoney Edwards' personal story filled with the struggle, grit, courage and heart is what has long been the basis for songs that have shaped country music. He was among the early black country music artists to find success and the first black country singer-songwriter signed to Capitol Nashville in the 1970s. With 2022 marking the 25th year since his passing, UMG Nashville/UMe concludes Black Music Month and honors Stoney Edwards with the streaming debut of all six of his acclaimed 1971-1976 Capitol Records' albums. Down Home In The Country, A Country Singer, Stoney Edwards, She's My Rock, Mississippi You're On My Mind and Blackbird have been remastered from original analog tapes.Stoney Edwards had 15 charting singles across his six Capitol Records albums and two top-20 hits "She's My Rock" and "Mississippi You're On My Mind," available to stream/download here: https://stoneyedwards.lnk.to/StreamAlthough his country music career began later in life, Stoney Edwards brought classic twang to his deeply personal lyrics such as "last night a two dollar toy made a million dollar daddy out of me," the opening track and his first single, "A Two Dollar Toy," from his debut album, A Country Singer. Also from his debut, "A Few of the Reasons" is a romantic ode with "Your love was there when everything else was gone…."Hailed by critics from Nashville to London, The Nashville Scene praised him as "A wonderful country vocalist and a highly entertaining songwriter who tirelessly beat the bushes on Music Row in the early and mid-'70s. His style interspersed bits of Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, and Hank Williams with his deep, coarse, yet ingratiating delivery." The Guardian stated, "the former trucker's recordings were regarded as crying-into-your-beer classics.…" In addition, country stalwart Billy Ray Cyrus, who narrated a new video about Stoney Edwards, said "I was captivated and mesmerized by this story. He opened the door for so many great talents to follow their dreams in country music. "Discover Stoney Edwards, HERE: https://stoneyedwards.lnk.to/StreamStoney Edwards — Down Home In The Country [Digital]:Dixie BoyMama's Old QuiltSaturday NightOur Garden of LoveGood To Have You HomeYou'll Remember MeBeyond a Shadow of a DoubtThe Fishing SongOdd-job Dollar-Bill ManDon't Be AngryStoney Edwards — A Country Singer [Digital]:Poor Folks Stick TogetherA Two Dollar ToyAn Old Mules HipBring Home a BottleMama's LoveThe Cute Little WaitressSomething New and DifferentI Bought the Shoes that Just Walked Out on MeA Few of the ReasonsYou Stayed Long Enough (To Make Me Love You)Stoney Edwards — Stoney Edwards [Digital]:All She Made of MeDaddy Did His BestShe Believed in MeA Kingdom I Call HomeTell Me That You Love MeWhat Made You Change You're MindYou Can't Call Yourself CountryWhy Don't You Go HomeI Don't Believe I'll Fall in Love TodayI Won't Make it Through The DayStoney Edwards — She's My Rock [Digital]:You're Still a Believer Sunshine FeelingShe's Helping Me get Over YouFishin' SongTwo Dollar ToyShe's My RockI've Got MineHonky Tonk HeavenYou Stayed Long EnoughSomething New And DifferentStoney Edwards — Mississippi You're On Mind [Digital]:Mississippi You're On My MindHank and Lefty Raised My Country SoulThe Cute Little WaitressWe Sure Danced Us Some Good UnsJeweldene Turner (The World Needs To Hear You Sing)Rollin' In Your Sweet SunshineWe're Learning How To Smile AgainShe's My RockA Two Dollar ToySummer MelodiesStoney Edwards — Blackbird [Digital]:I Want (The Real Thing)Yankee LadyHoldin' To MyselfBlackbird (Hold Your Head High)Pickin' WildflowersLove Still Makes The World Go RoundHead Bootlegger ManJuly 12, 1939Don't Give Up On MeBird On A Wire



