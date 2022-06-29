Country Legend Stoney Edwards' Six Albums Make Streaming Debut, Capping Off Black Music Month

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Stoney Edwards' personal story filled with the struggle, grit, courage and heart is what has long been the basis for songs that have shaped country music. He was among the early black country music artists to find success and the first black country singer-songwriter signed to Capitol Nashville in the 1970s. With 2022 marking the 25th year since his passing, UMG Nashville/UMe concludes Black Music
Month and honors Stoney Edwards with the streaming debut of all six of his acclaimed 1971-1976 Capitol Records' albums. Down Home In The Country, A Country Singer, Stoney Edwards, She's My Rock, Mississippi You're On My Mind and Blackbird have been remastered from original analog tapes.
Stoney Edwards had 15 charting singles across his six Capitol Records albums and two top-20 hits "She's My Rock" and "Mississippi You're On My Mind," available to stream/download here: https://stoneyedwards.lnk.to/Stream
Although his country music career began later in life, Stoney Edwards brought classic twang to his deeply personal lyrics such as "last night a two dollar toy made a million dollar daddy out of me," the opening track and his first single, "A Two Dollar Toy," from his debut album, A Country Singer. Also from his debut, "A Few of the Reasons" is a romantic ode with "Your love was there when everything else was gone…."
Hailed by critics from Nashville to London, The Nashville Scene praised him as "A wonderful country vocalist and a highly entertaining songwriter who tirelessly beat the bushes on Music
Row in the early and mid-'70s. His style interspersed bits of Lefty Frizzell, Merle Haggard, and Hank Williams with his deep, coarse, yet ingratiating delivery." The Guardian stated, "the former trucker's recordings were regarded as crying-into-your-beer classics.…" In addition, country stalwart Billy Ray Cyrus, who narrated a new video about Stoney Edwards, said "I was captivated and mesmerized by this story. He opened the door for so many great talents to follow their dreams in country music. "
Stoney Edwards — Down Home In The Country [Digital]:
Dixie Boy
Mama's Old Quilt
Saturday Night
Our Garden of Love
Good To Have You Home
You'll Remember Me
Beyond a Shadow of a Doubt
The Fishing Song
Odd-job Dollar-Bill Man
Don't Be Angry
Stoney Edwards — A Country Singer [Digital]:
Poor Folks Stick Together
A Two Dollar Toy
An Old Mules Hip
Bring Home a Bottle
Mama's Love
The Cute Little
Waitress
Something New and Different
I Bought the Shoes that Just Walked Out on Me
A Few of the Reasons
You Stayed Long Enough (To Make Me Love You)
Stoney Edwards — Stoney Edwards [Digital]:
All She Made of Me
Daddy Did His Best
She Believed in Me
A Kingdom I Call Home
Tell Me That You Love Me
What Made You Change You're Mind
You Can't Call Yourself Country
Why Don't You Go Home
I Don't Believe I'll Fall in Love Today
I Won't Make it Through The Day
Stoney Edwards — She's My Rock [Digital]:
You're Still a Believer
Sunshine
Feeling
She's Helping Me get Over You
Fishin' Song
Two Dollar Toy
She's My Rock
I've Got Mine
Honky Tonk Heaven
You Stayed Long Enough
Something New And Different
Stoney Edwards — Mississippi You're On Mind [Digital]:
Mississippi You're On My Mind
Hank and Lefty Raised My Country Soul
The Cute Little
Waitress
We Sure Danced Us Some Good Uns
Jeweldene Turner (The World Needs To Hear You Sing)
Rollin' In Your Sweet Sunshine
We're Learning How To Smile
Again
She's My Rock
A Two Dollar Toy
Summer Melodies
Stoney Edwards — Blackbird [Digital]:
I Want (The Real Thing)
Yankee Lady
Holdin' To Myself
Blackbird (Hold Your Head High)
Pickin' Wildflowers
Love Still Makes The World Go Round
Head Bootlegger Man
July 12, 1939
Don't Give Up On Me
Bird On A Wire