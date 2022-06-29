Alka-Seltzer Launches New Hangover Relief Product In A Musical Collaboration With T-Pain



Alka-Seltzer provides amazingly fast relief for when you need to skip to the good part with a broad range of products treating everything from heartburn to headaches and hangover. For more information, please visit www.alkaseltzer.com. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Oh, what a relief it is! Alka-Seltzer, the Bayer brand known for its effervescent antacid and pain relief products, today announced a partnership with musician and producer T-Pain to launch its newest innovation, NEW Alka-Seltzer Hangover Relief. After a night with drinking, NEW Alka-Seltzer Hangover Relief provides fast relief from headaches, body aches and mental fatigue the morning after. To introduce the brand to a new set of younger consumers and keep everyone celebrating without fear of the next day, Alka-Seltzer released a remixed version of its iconic "Plop Plop, Fizz Fizz" jingle - mixed, produced and recorded by rapper, musician and cocktail enthusiast, T-Pain."My music is inspired by my love of a good drink, and to say I'm excited that there's a product that works to relieve my symptoms the next morning would be an understatement," said T-Pain. "And what better way to celebrate than by writing a song about it? Everyone's had the original jingle stuck in their heads on replay before, but now remixed with fresh and modern sound, today's listeners will have a new anthem for the morning after."The original Alka-Seltzer jingle was released in 1951 with its catchy tune and memorable tagline of "plop, plop, fizz, fizz - oh, what a relief it is" that soon became synonymous with the brand for years to come. T-Pain's new version of the jingle plays homage to the classic with a spin that, while making it more relevant to the times, still lets consumers know it's distinctly an Alka-Seltzer product. The jingle is available to stream on AlkaSeltzer.com, and to celebrate, fans are invited to take part in a TikTok dance challenge, showing off their best moves to the remix alongside T-Pain."Alka-Seltzer is synonymous with providing fast relief and our latest innovation continues to deliver on that benefit for consumers. Our Hangover Relief product helps consumers pop back fast from their worst hangovers, and there is no one better equipped to help deliver that message than T-Pain," said David Ball, General Manager & Vice President, Digestive Health, Bayer Consumer Health. "With this new product, we're taking the fear out of that dreaded morning-after-a-few-drinks feeling so that people can go enjoy themselves knowing we've got their backs, while providing an entertaining way to engage with a younger audience through the reimagining of the iconic Alka-Seltzer jingle, "plop plop, fizz fizz - oh, what a relief it is."NEW Alka-Seltzer Hangover Relief is available now at retailers nationwide including Target, CVS, Rite Aid, and more. To leave last night in the past with NEW Alka-Seltzer Hangover Relief, simply drop two of the convenient, easy-to-take "orange fizz" flavored tablets in a glass of water for fast relief you can hear, see and feel working due to its combination of extra strength aspirin with caffeine. Use as directed.To listen to the jingle remix, duet with T-Pain and see behind-the-scenes footage of the jingle remix, visit AlkaSeltzer.com and follow along on the brand's Instagram and TikTok.Alka-Seltzer provides amazingly fast relief for when you need to skip to the good part with a broad range of products treating everything from heartburn to headaches and hangover. For more information, please visit www.alkaseltzer.com.



