imfalls Releases New Single And Music Video "I Lost Myself"

"Throughout my music journey so far, my sound has changed several times," falls notes. "Through this growth, I really discovered not only my sound but also more about me as a person. My music has helped me stay authentic and understand that it's okay to be vulnerable. Being that most of my music is about sadness and self-discovery, my fans and I have a true connection. They know my message requests are always open to discuss mental health, which truly keeps me humbled and in tune." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Emerging artist imfalls, aka 19-year-old Benjamin Sanchez, has released his new single "I Lost Myself" via Wayward Music along with an accompanying music video. The dark pop track stemmed from Sanchez's personal experiences of moving from Phoenix to Los Angeles and the emotional ups and downs he went through. "I Lost Myself" official music video, directed by JakeTheShooter (Trippie Redd, Bia, Nessa Barrett)."'I Lost Myself' is essentially the story of how my mind was feeling when I moved to Los Angeles," shares imfalls. "Every day I hear somebody talk about LA being magical or awful, but being 19 and feeling optimistic, I took a chance on the city. Unfortunately, my experience followed both sides of this spectrum with an up and down pattern. Some days being a 10/10, while other days made me question if I had belonged in the city in the first place. In the intro, I said, 'I feel like I should be at home, but no one really wants me there.' This was basically my mind playing games with itself and overthinking the opinions of others. I would wake up in the morning and never have a clear thought of what I was doing there. Day by day, it got worse and the derealization episodes hit me like a truck. The irony is that although I wrote a simple song about the bad series of events in LA, so many other people can find comfort and validation in their own life challenges. I think we all lose ourselves at one point, seek the problem, and let that better you."Of the music video, he adds, "This day was one to remember, not only because of the execution of the video itself, but also because I truly felt the manic mindset and brought myself back to the mood when recording this song, making this a surreal experience. The video contains several shots of eerie lighting and flashbacks of when everything felt 'normal' in my life. From scene to scene, you can slowly see me get more and more into character, the lights, moods and everything in between perfectly illustrates the theme of losing yourself."Sanchez truly discovered his passion for music at 15 years old as an output to direct all the emotions he was feeling that he didn't know how to deal with. Though he had limited resources initially for equipment, it was this new-found passion and his strong work ethic that helped start his music career. Sanchez scraped together $45 to buy his first microphone and would ride his bike every day after school for a year and a half to his sister's house to borrow her computer to record, write and produce songs. His focus was on the end goal, knowing he could do anything he put his mind to.In 2019, imfalls released his first song and has since amassed over 1 million plays on Spotify alone with tracks including "What's The Point," " Don't Go " and "We Just Started." Stylistically, falls finds influence from a range of artists, including G Eazy, blackbear, Sueco and Jxdn, because of their personalities and authenticity as well as their diversity to help push him out of his comfort zone. His use of sounds from pop-punk to dark pop and ability to channel his emotions into relatable ways has given imfalls a rough edge that fans love. He hopes his music not only helps himself in the process, but also touches the hearts of many others."Throughout my music journey so far, my sound has changed several times," falls notes. "Through this growth, I really discovered not only my sound but also more about me as a person. My music has helped me stay authentic and understand that it's okay to be vulnerable. Being that most of my music is about sadness and self-discovery, my fans and I have a true connection. They know my message requests are always open to discuss mental health, which truly keeps me humbled and in tune."



