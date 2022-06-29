BRENDXN: Bringing Deep Feels through Music





Audiomack: https://audiomack.com/brendxn18 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There have been many young talents that are making a name in American music these days through social media and streaming platforms. But among those emerging artists, one name is surely someone to watch out for as the next big thing - singer-songwriter and rapper BRENDXN.With hits songs like "C O M E + T H R U", "The Beach (Acoustic Cover)", and his latest single, " Missing You ", the Georgia-based singer, rapper, and songwriter has been making his name in the industry, especially in the soul, RnB, and hip-hop genre, thanks to his great talent and passion to convey his feelings and experiences that are undeniably present in his songs. The 19-year-old singer, who is Brendon Demonte Wynn in real life, believes that the best way to connect to his listeners is through music.And following the massive success of his singles and albums, he will be holding his first-ever concert tour this year, called IRREVERSIBLE TOUR 2022, to which the venues and ticket release dates will be announced soon through his official site."It's a blessing and a curse to feel everything so deeply. Through music, I find a space where I can keep a clear mind and share my emotions with others who may be going through the same experiences as I.", says the singer. But despite that, the singer was able to release a series of albums and EPs since 2019, all of which have achieved massive success.If you want to experience his cool music, you can check out and stream his songs at his official accounts on popular music streaming platforms such as Soundcloud, Spotify, and Apple Music. You can also check out his official social media pages for all the latest news, updates, and events of the singer, as well as his upcoming concert tour.Brendon Demonte Wynn, popularly known as BRENDXN, is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter. Born in Augusta, Georgia, he started his career in 2019 by releasing a single entitled "C O M E + T H R U". Wynn later gained mainstream success in 2020 upon the release of his single, entitled "The Beach (Acoustic Cover)", which has also become one of his popular well-known songs to date.In 2019, he released his first album entitled "IDKANYMXRE", followed by his sophomore album entitled "MSERY LXVES COMPANY", released on July 23, 2021, through Soundcloud. The album has gained numerous praises and streams, dubbing it the beginning of the "new wave" of American hip-hop music, thanks to the surprising twists that are imbued in each track.Later on October 15, 2021, the singer released an EP with 5 tracks, which he co-produced with Nvr, 4rvr. This EP has gained numerous streams and a great following because of his new style of soul and RnB that emotionally connected to his listeners through each track, which made him one of the names to watch out for as American music's next big thing. He will hold his first-ever concert tour this 2022, with the venues and ticket release dates to be announced soon.• Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brendxn18/• Snapchat: https://www.snapchat.com/add/gamer4l18• YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCOwWyDN3TdJ_e3sFO6tcCqg• Tumblr: https://brendxn18.tumblr.comSoundcloud: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/XExmBApple Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/brendxn/1573727220?lsSpotify:https://open.spotify.com/artist/1Me5ltExsFXYoh0RW2wuNJ? si=twtoT6o7Q72IrpDu1msyGQ&utm_source=copy-linkAmazonMusic: https://music.amazon.com/artists/B097VBJZCY?ref=dm_sh_2Wp4lboybsgQGSLi7ihVthNSfPandora: https://pandora.app.link/CKdLIO9JPqbDeezer: https://deezer.page.link/biShNpbgkoBNXyWTidal: https://tidal.com/artist/26365192Audiomack: https://audiomack.com/brendxn18



