|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Brandy Inks Partnership With Motown Records!
Most read news of the week
Country Music Hall Of Fame And Museum Announces Next Major Exhibition Western Edge: The Roots And Reverberations Of Los Angeles Country-Rock, Presented By City National Bank
The One And Only Iconic Boots & Brews Country Music Festival Makes Its Mighty Return To Santa Clarita With Brad Paisley Headlining
Oakland-Based Singer/Songwriter Hellcat Bloom Releases First Single Video "Malibu" From Her Debut EP Semi-Sweet Out August 19
PBS' A Capitol Fourth America's Independence Day Celebration Live From Washington, D.C. With An All-Star Cast And Fireworks!
Acclaimed Grammy Award-Winning Audio Engineer, Executive And Producer Gimel "Young Guru" Keaton Joins Long Island University's Roc Nation School Of Music, Sports & Entertainment
Ciara Drops Summertime Song "Treat" Inspired By Real Families, Friends And Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats
Pop Country Siren And Songwriter Julie Eddy Releases Debut EP, 'Southbound' - Featuring Nostalgic Powerhouse Single 'Denim'