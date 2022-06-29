Dropkick Murphys Live To Perform At Kings Theatre On October 24, 2022





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Legendary punks, Dropkick Murphys, will perform live at Kings Theatre in Brooklyn on October 24 for the New York City date of their This Machine...Theatre Tour, which was announced earlier this week.The band will be performing their upcoming album 'This Machine Kills Fascists' in full with this run being their first ever intimate and sit down performances.In the 10 songs that make up 'This Machine Still Kills Fascists', Dropkick Murphys bring Woody Guthrie's perennial jabs at life -many of which are from the 1940s and '50s -into the present, with the resulting music eerily relevant to today's world.And they've done it all without their usual arsenal of electric guitars. In fact, not a single amplifier was used to animate Woody's words in these songs, but the band harnessed all of their trademark power to bring Woody's lyrics to life.The idea for the collaboration that became 'This Machine Still Kills Fascists' has been percolating between Woody's daughter Nora Guthrie and the band for more than a decade, with Nora curating a collectionof her father's never-published lyrics for the band over the years. The challenge was always finding the right time to pull it together. Watch the 'This Machine Still Kills Fascists'album trailer here: https://youtu.be/0-EayMBrmvgThe album title itself pays homage to the powerful message Woody Guthrie began painting on his guitars in the early 1940s, in the midst of World War II: "THIS MACHINE KILLS FASCISTS." A man and a credo laid bare -on the face of his guitar.'This Machine Still Kills Fascists' isn't an acoustic folk departure for Dropkick Murphys -it's a continuation of their journey with Guthrie, which began nearly two decades ago when the band covered Woody's "Gonna Be A Blackout Tonight" on their 2003 album'Blackout'.The journey reached new heights a few years later when DKM founder Ken Casey discovered a few scribbled lines about Boston in the WG archive. The band painted Woody's lyrics about their hometown into a vicious punk missive called "I'm Shipping Up To Boston," and put the song on their 2005 album 'The Warrior's Code'. Dropkick Murphys -'This Machine Still Kills Fascists' band members are: Ken Casey (lead vocals),Tim Brennan (guitars, tin whistle, accordion, piano, vocals), Jeff DaRosa (guitars, banjo, mandolin, vocals), Matt Kelly (drums, percussion, and vocals), James Lynch (guitars and vocals),Kevin Rheault (bass).



