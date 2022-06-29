lovelytheband Release New Single 'Sail Away'





Frontman Mitchy Collins delivers an instantly memorable hook, both sung and whistled, over punctuated percussion. The aquatic-themed trio groove effortlessly over a bassline that sways like a lapsing wave, rising and falling in a sea of layered chant vocals. While clocking in at just under three minutes, lovelytheband switch-up "sail away" with a bridge that harmoniously pairs the track's powerful hooks together via bright organs and alluring vocal backings.



The up track's upbeat reverie is like a mirage on the horizon - the type of seeking-elsewhere that can only happen in the vastness of the open sea, as the band explains,



"The song is a daydream. It's a fantasy of escaping the overwhelming pressures and anxieties of everyday life. In those moments it would be easier to just drop everything and sail away. Even from your own mind. Leave everything as is with no goodbyes."

- Mitchy Collins



In addition to their late 2021 North American tour supporting their sophomore album 'conversations with myself about you', the trio also notched collaborations "Miss You A Little" with Bryce Vine, "games" with



lovelytheband also recently rocked coast-to-coast shows in New York for The Bowery Presents' Summer Concert Series at Hudson Yards and Switchfoot's BRO-AM in San Diego, which "[gives] back to the San



