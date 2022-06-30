Encore Is Reimagining Live Performance With The Encore Studio App, Filling The Gap Between Concerts And Instagram Live



"Encore has the potential to be one of the most effective tools for artists to interact with and spend time with their fans in the foreseeable future," said







"Performing live is an integral part of an artist's career and a valuable part of our culture, however it is not accessible to most music artists or fans," said Jonathan Gray, Co-founder and CEO, Encore. "Our mission is to allow any artist to make a living doing what they love. The Encore Studio app enables an entirely new medium of live performance, in between a concert and Instagram live, that allows artists to produce high quality content and foster personal connections with fans."



Headquartered in Los Angeles, Encore is led by a team of artists, creatives and technology entrepreneurs, all on a mission to democratize the music industry. Encore is co-founded by Award-Winning Artist



To use the Encore Studio App and perform live on the Encore app, visit the App Store on your iPhone or iPad and download Encore Studio: Live



Encore is an interactive live music app, built to connect artists directly with their fans. Based In Los Angeles, Encore was co-founded in 2020 by Artist Kid Cudi, alongside CEO Jonathan Gray and President Ian Edelman (HBO's How To Make It In America). To learn more, visit www.clapforencore.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Encore, the interactive live performance app co-founded by Kid Cudi, today announced the release of the new Encore Studio App, providing artists with a live mobile production studio in their pocket, now available for free in the App Store. With the Encore Studio App, artists can host a virtual show, design an Augmented Reality environment, and add in custom artwork, 3D objects, and visual effects. Once an artist has designed their AR environment, they can go live at any time, from anywhere - transforming a living room into a live stage."Encore has the potential to be one of the most effective tools for artists to interact with and spend time with their fans in the foreseeable future," said Oliver Tree, who recently performed on Encore. Everything an artist does on the Encore Studio App is an opportunity to get paid for their art - artists can perform music, interact with fans, host a listening party, hold live polls, or stream an event from an iPhone, all while monetizing the experience via ten-cent claps (Encore's in-app currency.) Encore is free for artists to use and they take home 80% of the revenue generated through claps from their fans."Performing live is an integral part of an artist's career and a valuable part of our culture, however it is not accessible to most music artists or fans," said Jonathan Gray, Co-founder and CEO, Encore. "Our mission is to allow any artist to make a living doing what they love. The Encore Studio app enables an entirely new medium of live performance, in between a concert and Instagram live, that allows artists to produce high quality content and foster personal connections with fans."Headquartered in Los Angeles, Encore is led by a team of artists, creatives and technology entrepreneurs, all on a mission to democratize the music industry. Encore is co-founded by Award-Winning Artist Kid Cudi (Chief Creative Officer), Hollywood Producer, Screenwriter and Director Ian Edelman (President), and Technology Entrepreneur Jonathan Gray (CEO).To use the Encore Studio App and perform live on the Encore app, visit the App Store on your iPhone or iPad and download Encore Studio: Live Music AR. To watch live AR performances, visit the App Store or Play Store and download Encore: Interactive Live Music.Encore is an interactive live music app, built to connect artists directly with their fans. Based In Los Angeles, Encore was co-founded in 2020 by Artist Kid Cudi, alongside CEO Jonathan Gray and President Ian Edelman (HBO's How To Make It In America). To learn more, visit www.clapforencore.com



