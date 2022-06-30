Gigi Rowe Releases Two New Tracks "You Me And The Stars" & "Borrowed Time"



open.spotify.com/album/5lzskQNgYKBlQ8G8FBmZqL New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multifaceted artist GIGI ROWE never stops pushing herself creatively. This week she's announcing the release of her debut album Laura out on August 26 with two new tracks: "You Me and the Stars" and "Borrowed Time." Both songs - which dropped June 22 and offer a glimpse of what's to come on the full-length - are also being featured in Prime Video's new buzzed about dating series The One That Got Away, hosted by Betty Who and streaming in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide starting today."These records are special to me and I love that they're part of this new Prime Video series so they can be enjoyed by fans around the world," Gigi shares. "Visuals are integral to the music I create so it's powerful to have such an extraordinary platform to breathe life into them."They balance the themes of destiny and love on my upcoming album Laura, taking the listener on a ride to the past while daring to look to the future. There's a fine line between stardom and fantasy in my songs, but also the human need to touch another person, to relate to them and to be at peace with yourself. 'You Me and the Stars' is somewhat of a vision for what can be or could be, leaving the door open to possibility. 'Borrowed Time' grasps at what matters most, delicately capturing a moment of bliss, with an appreciation for the now, while the timeline remains an endless blur."A New Jersey native now calling Miami home, Gigi's found success with all her projects, whether she's creating music, books or podcasts. She was called "fantastically talented" by Jay-Z and formerly signed to LA Reid's Island Def Jam, has had multiple tracks featured in the Just Dance video game series, authored an illustrated children's book, Gigi Rowe Wishes, and her most recent project was a kids podcast show, Posy Flynn Sings! which she created, produced, composed original music and voiced the title character in her show."Sometimes you have to go on a long journey just to find your way back home," Gigi shares. "I titled my debut album Laura because it's my real name and this is my story. I first started writing songs as a teenager because it was the only place I felt completely free to say whatever I wanted to. After many years, and a lot of highs and lows, I still feel the same way about writing songs. Especially these. I'm excited to welcome you into the world of Gigi Rowe by introducing you to Laura and taking you back to the places where it all began."Gigi is also releasing a shimmery disco/pop dream single called "So Iconic" out July 1, just in time for summer. The track is a collaboration with TikTok star Claybaby, who's racked up an impressive 6M+ followers globally.With Gigi Rowe you're cast into a forcefield of reality and imagination at the same time. She's a spirited songstress deeply connected to her roots, the world around her and the possibilities within the universe she creates in music, performance and fashion. No wonder she was called "fantastically talented" by Jay-Z and formerly signed to LA Reid's Island Def Jam. The award-winning songwriter was honored as the first-ever recipient of the Songwriter Hall of Fame's Buddy Holly Prize, and Gigi Rowe's music has exploded on the internationally-adored interactive video game smash Just Dance.A Jersey girl at heart, Rowe is a musical warrior determined to leave her mark, swagger and all. She has played numerous, iconic stages including Lollapalooza, The Fillmore San Francisco, Bowery Ballroom, Hotel Cafe, The Bitter End and Rock in Rio, earning national and regional media praise from the likes of NYLON, HuffPost, American Songwriter and Los Angeles Daily News. The pop singer has even plunged into the publishing world with her first foray authoring the children's book Gigi Rowe: Wishes. The book title also serves as her first-ever children's track which is currently spinning on Sirius XM's Kids Place Live. Gigi also created, produced, composed the soundtrack and voiced the title character in her show, Posy Flynn Sings!, which launched in April 2022 on GoKidGo, one of the leading narrative kids' podcast networks. The show is currently charting on Apple Podcasts' Stories for Kids and Kids and Families genres around the world.While her material has included numerous dance-pop bops, Gigi Rowe's guitar-led pop-rock sound remains at the forefront of the visionary's timeless collection of personal songs with titles like "When The Time Comes," "I'll Get Where I'm Going" and "I Don't Wanna Be Saved." From breathtaking ballads to pop-rock anthems, Gigi's latest body of work, co-written and co-produced with PJ Bianco (Jonas Brothers, Charlotte Lawrence), reveals a voice that is all at once unique and familiar. It's a voice yearning for greatness, while thrusting the listener in a vast field under the glow of the stars, or as the singer-songwriter muses on the track "Original," "running for rainbows, tripping over my toes," all while pushing herself to the highest version of herself. The intangible force of Gigi's partnership with PJ Bianco exists within the charged and even electric emotion and innumerable dimensions their songs visit. With Gigi Rowe's badass persona and songs leaving an impression on fans for a lifetime, she continues to embody both strength and vulnerability, reaching a broad audience greatly beyond the stars.




