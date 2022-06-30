Yungblud Releases New Single & Video 'Don't Feel Like Feeling Sad Today' - Out Now; Self-Titled Third Studio Album Set For Release September 2, 2022





The release of 'Don't Feel Like



Speaking about the inspiration and meaning of the track, YUNGBLUD reveals, "I wrote this song on a morning when I didn't even want to get out of bed. I sat and looked at the ceiling, head full of so much shit, reading what the internet was saying about me that day, and I just didn't feel like feeling sad.

I wrote these words to help me stand up. To me this song is what happiness feels like. Happiness with a bite. A defiant sort of happiness. Looking at yourself in the mirror and telling the sadness to fuck off and come back another day. I wanted this song to be a little part of someone's day, no matter what they're going through they can put this on and feel a bit stronger today. That's the vision, that's the dream…"

That's why when we made the video. It needed to replicate that idea. My manager asked me 'what can we do, that no one else does?' And the concept came to us. All over the world I meet my fans in the streets, to feel a connection. To look into another person's eyes and see that they're going through the same things as me. It's kind of become a ritual of ours. Put it this way, the fucking police all over the world know when we're town! So I said let's roll some cameras, pull up a truck, no permits, no permission, tell people to meet me at a location and have a massive water fight. Sing, scream, and feel together. Imperfect, raw, real … happy."



Last weekend, YUNGBLUD hit the iconic John Peel Stage at Glastonbury 2022 for an explosive debut performance. Playing to a packed-out tent, YUNGBLUD's set included fan-favorites such as 'Memories', 'parents', and 'The Funeral' alongside brand new, unreleased tracks 'Tissues' and 'I cry 2', taken from his upcoming self-titled album. The raucous performance saw the crowd chanting for an encore, whilst sending Twitter into a frenzy with YUNGBLUD trending at no.6 on UK Twitter and subsequently sending his past two Albums 21th Century Liability and Weird straight back into the top 15 on the UK album chart. Check out the full Glastonbury performance here. Over the weekend, YUNGBLUD also joined Chris Difford (Squeeze) on stage at The Acoustic Tent for a special performance of 'Up The Junction'.



In July, he will head to Australia, New Zealand, and Japan to complete his 'LIFE ON MARS'' tour, followed by a return to North American shores this fall for select dates, including festival appearances at Austin City Limits, Louder Than Life, Riot Fest, and Firefly Music Festival. For a full list of tour dates go to: www.yungbludofficial.com/tour



NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

09/13 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC

09/15 - RBC Echo Beach - Toronto, ON

09/17 - RIOT FEST - Chicago, IL

09/22 - 09/25 - Louder Than Life Festival - Louisville, KY

09/22 - 09/25 - Firefly

10/04 - The Union Event Center - Salt Lake City, UT

10/08 - Aftershock Festival - Sacramento, CA

10/14 - Austin City Limits



Rarely does an artist come along such as YUNGBLUD, who has undeniably become Gen-Z's rock n' roll poster child. Fearlessly advocating for the weirdos, freaks and the marginalized in the world, from the ground up, YUNGBLUD has amassed legions of dedicated fans from all over the world, who flock to his sold-out shows each night and scream every word to his songs as if their lives depend on it. With co-signs from rock legends such as Mick Jagger, Ozzy Osbourne, Steve Jones, and Dave Grohl, YUNGBLUD'S trajectory is looking brighter and more exciting than ever.



Last month, YUNGBLUD released his latest single 'Memories' ft. WILLOW [LISTEN HERE]. The track, which surpassed 1 million streams in its first week, was accompanied by an official music video directed by Colin Tilley [WATCH HERE]. Speaking on the song, YUNGBLUD revealed: "This song is about letting go of past traumas you may have experienced and voicing them to the world. There's something freeing about turning painful memories from your past into lessons for your future - I want people to scream this song out and it be cathartic. It's about coming together and shedding pain, turning it into positive energy and sharing the burden with each other."



