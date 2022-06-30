Gryffin Enlists MO For Dreamy New Single "Reckless"





MØ, born New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum producer Gryffin sets the tone for the summer with latest single " Reckless " featuring MØ, out today via Darkroom/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music. Brought to life by Gryffin's innovative production, the moody electronic-pop single indulges the possibilities of a fast-burning romance evocatively delivered by the acclaimed Danish singer. The idyllic track is all about embracing the moment, a feeling which Gryffin expands on across the record using his future-facing production and dynamic soundscape. Reckless " is the latest in a string of offerings from Gryffin that cover a fully rounded emotional spectrum in the leadup to his sophomore album, Alive. In May, he unveiled the dance-charged " Caught Up " featuring Olivia O'Brien and " Alive " featuring frequent collaborator Calle Lehmann. This recent hot streak for Gryffin also includes the emotional "You Were Loved" with OneRepublic.Gryffin recently announced that he will embark on the Alive tour, his most ambitious run of live dates yet, which includes an already sold-out show at Denver's legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Oct. 21. His largest-ever headlining show will then take place at Los Angeles Historic Park on Nov. 4. In the meantime, Gryffin is taking over stages all summer long through his explosive, long-standing Las Vegas residency at The Wynn's Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub.ALIVE TOUR DATES:Aug. 18: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn MirageAug. 19: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn MirageSept. 23: Charlotte, NC Metro Credit Union AmphitheatreOct. 21: Denver Red Rocks AmphitheatreNov. 4: Los Angeles LA State Historic ParkNov. 11: Austin ACL Live at The Moody TheaterNov. 18: Dallas The Pavillion at Toyota Music FactoryDec. 9: Washington, D.C. The AnthemBorn Dan Griffith, Gryffin got his start in music as a classically trained pianist and guitarist while also playing in several bands. After receiving an electrical engineering degree from the University of Southern California, he pursued a path in music production, drawing equally from his carefully honed musicality and edgy ingenuity. Gryffin made his breakthrough in 2016 with two singles showcasing his melodic take on dance music: " Heading Home " ft. Josef Salvat (which shot to #1 on Spotify's US and Global Viral charts) and the Gold-certified Bipolar Sunshine collaboration "Whole Heart. In addition, his 2017 smash single and first Platinum record " Feel Good " — with Illenium and featuring Daya— peaked at #18 on the Dance/Mix Show Airplay charts. Gryffin's major triumphs also include " Tie Me Down " ft. Elley Duhé (which hit #2 on the Spotify US Viral Chart, #9 on the Global Viral Chart, and was recently Platinum- certified), " Remember " ft. Zohara (which garnered 6.5 million streams in its first few weeks and earned support from Tiesto, who featured the track on an Instagram story), and "All You Need to Know" with SLANDER ft. Calle Lehmann (a Gold-certified smash that's now surpassed 320 million streams globally). In October 2019, Gryffin's debut album Gravity quickly climbed to #1 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Albums chart. Now, with multiple heavyweight collaborations under his belt and a US tour underway with stops at major festivals, he's excited to put out his sophomore album, Alive later this year as he continues to put out pop-dance anthems for the world.MØ, born Karen Marie Ørsted, is a Danish vocalist, songwriter and producer. She has released three widely acclaimed albums—2014's No Mythologies to Follow, 2018's Forever Neverland and her latest, this year's much lauded Motordrome—praised for their unique perspective and rich songwriting. She has toured the world over, played every major festival and collaborated with a host of artists including Charli XCX, Jack Antonoff, Cashmere Cat and Major Lazer (on "Lean On," one of the most successful songs of all time).



